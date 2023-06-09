Business Beyond the Game: Josef Newgarden on Indy 500, Business Plays

Josef Newgarden’s Indianapolis 500 win on May 28 was a long time coming for the Nashville native, who has driven in the major race 11 times prior to his recent finish.

Backed by an all-time-high $17 million purse, Newgarden picked up $3.6 million with his win, helping Team Penske to its 19th victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Along with racing, Newgarden is passionate about spreading financial literacy. The driver has developed a habit of saving a portion of his winnings to invest in stocks and other stakeholder opportunities.

Compared to other pro athletes, the two-time IndyCar champion believes it can be easier for drivers to understand the business side of the sport and become interested in their own personal moves, since racecar driving is so intrinsically tied to commercial gains, such as corporate sponsorships that support drivers.

Newgarden joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss the best milk bath of his life, winning the Borg-Warner Trophy vs. IndyCar series and the business lessons he’s learned over his career.

For more Business Beyond the Game videos, check out Sportico’s YouTube page.

Editor’s note: The Indianapolis 500 race and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are owned by Penske Entertainment Corporation, which is a subsidy of Penske Corporation, owned and operated by Roger Penske. Sportico is owned by Penske Media Corporation, operated by Jay Penske, Roger’s son. PMC operates independently of Penske Corporation.