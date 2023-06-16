Business Beyond the Game: Macklemore on Adidas Deal, NBA’s Seattle Return

Macklemore is getting a co-sign from one of the biggest in the business. But not in the music industry—in the sportswear industry, where he looks to forge a similarly unique path as he has in the rap game.

Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle brand co-designed by Macklemore, has partnered with Adidas for a collab centered on vintage looks and fashionable eras of golf. It’s the first time Bogey Boys launched in 2021 that it has joined forces with a high-profile partner. The songwriter hopes to scale the business with wider distribution but at a natural pace and progression.

Macklemore says the lack of creativity in the golf apparel business was a driving force in his decision to create Bogey Boys. The Grammy award-winning rapper joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss the inspiration behind his venture, organic growth and the NBA’s (inevitable) return to Seattle.

Macklemore, known for hits like Thrift Shop and Can’t Hold Us, dropped his third solo studio album Ben back in March. When he isn’t producing music or focusing on his new apparel brand, the Seattle native likes to cheer on his hometown sports teams. A limited partner with both the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Kraken, Macklemore is among those hoping that an NBA team will be back in the Emerald City.

