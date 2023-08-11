Business Beyond the Game: Randy Moss on Athlete Investment, Franchises

Randy Moss has gone from catching touchdowns to slinging chicken sandwiches.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has added a crunchy new venture to his personal business portfolio: Chick-A-Boom. Moss has recently become an investor and brand ambassador in the Philadelphia-based casual chicken restaurant chain. It has four locations, including one at Lincoln Financial Field.

Moss says he partnered with the Black-owned chain because he believes in CAB founder Brittany Tolliferreo. While quality products are important, the retired wide receiver believes investing in the right people is just as essential.

He would know, since this isn’t his first investment in a franchise. Moss, who joined ESPN as an analyst in 2016, has held stakes in several businesses over the years, from barbershops to juice bars, under Randy Moss Enterprises Inc. He hopes to eventually open a CAB location in his hometown of Rand, W. Va.

Moss joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss his fried chicken foray, athlete investment tips, learning from poor business moves and the best lessons he’s learned during his career.

