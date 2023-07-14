Business Beyond the Game: Reggie Bush on NIL, Fox Exit, Golf Dreams

Reggie Bush doesn’t carry footballs anymore. He crushes golf balls.

The Heisman Trophy winning running back is taking a shot at golf as he looks to become one of the best retired athletes to turn their attention to the links. Bush, who’s recently made appearances at various pro-am tournaments, wants to compete against other star crossover athletes like Steph Curry and Patrick Peterson.

In the meantime, Bush has parlayed his passion for golf and fashion into a new design consultant role with golf apparel brand TravisMathew. While the TopGolf Callaway subsidiary has partnered with pro athletes before, Bush is the first athlete brand ambassador to be part of the product design team—providing him with another avenue to impact his second love among sports.

The partnership with TravisMathew could filter into other ventures that showcase his life and family. The College Football Hall of Famer, who recently finished a four-year stint at Fox Sports, is looking to become a YouTube creator—joining a list of former athletes who produce sponsored content while controlling the creative process to ensure the productions match their personal beliefs.

Bush joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss his passion for fashion, golf, content ownership and how NIL rules have changed the college athletics landscape.

