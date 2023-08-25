Business Beyond the Game: Rose Zhang Talks Partnerships, LPGA Growth 

Just a few months into her professional career, Rose Zhang is taking it one day at a time.

Zhang, widely considered the fastest rising star in women’s golf, exploded onto the scene in June when, days after claiming her second straight NCAA title for Stanford, she won her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour debut—the first player to accomplish the feat since Beverly Hanson in 1951. Zhang, who is being mentored by LPGA veteran Michelle Wie West, has received applause for her hot start from many around the pro golf community, including fellow Stanford alum Tiger Woods.

After a record-setting career for the Cardinal, Zhang is now leading the next wave of talent on the LPGA Tour, where she’s joined by fellow newcomers Alexa Pano and Linn Grant. Zhang—who has sponsorship deals with Delta Inc., Callaway and Adidas, among others—says her previous experience with NIL deals has eased the process of assessing quality endorsement opportunities early in her career.

Zhang joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss her approach to brand partnerships, transition into her pro golf career from college and what the LPGA can do to ride its current momentum.

