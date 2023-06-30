Shaun White on the Importance of Saving, Life After Snowboarding

Snowboarder Shaun White inked his first sponsorship when he was just 7 years old. Nearly 20 years later, he’s sliding into new ventures away from the halfpipe. The three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder has more time to reflect and dive into other passions after retiring from the sport at the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics last year.

White hasn’t wasted any time growing his new apparel and lifestyle brand Whitespace, which he says was inspired by an unexpected encounter with the late Virgil Abloh. The signature brand, which launched last fall, aims to appeal to the next generation of snowboarders.

White, who has dabbled in rock music and made acting cameos in various movies, rose to fame as a young extreme sports star, winning multiple Winter X Games titles and representing the U.S. in five Olympics. The San Diego native is set to be featured in a new four-part docuseries (Shaun White: The Last Run), available on Max starting July 6. He also will be releasing his illustrated autobiography in partnership with Rizzoli International on October 10.

White joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to talk about the origins of his lifestyle brand, the importance of saving money and the best business lessons he learned in his snowboarding career.

