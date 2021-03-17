Massage Therapist Suit Against Deshaun Watson Clouds Offseason

A lawsuit filed in Texas’ Harris County District Court accuses Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of touching a licensed massage therapist with his penis, an accusation Watson denies.

The complaint, obtained by Sportico, includes two claims—civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks a jury trial and demands unspecified monetary damages. The accuser’s name is shielded from court records and is only recognized by the pseudonym “Jane Doe.” Doe claims extensive injuries, including physical and mental pain and suffering; anguish; loss of enjoyment of life and peace and mind; medical bills, counseling, psychiatric treatments; therapeutic expenses; and loss of earnings and diminished earning capacity. Judge Rabeea Collier will preside over the case.

News of the complaint first surfaced Tuesday night. A Facebook post by the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, mentioned the lawsuit but offered virtually no insight into the specific claims. Buzbee, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Houston in 2019, wrote more on the topic of people in power engaging in wrongful behavior.

Watson posted a firm denial on Instagram, saying he has “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.” Watson added that Buzbee sent a demand letter that contained what Watson termed a “baseless six-figure settlement demand”—and which Watson “quickly rejected.”

Doe’s complaint makes no mention of police involvement or law enforcement investigation into the accusation.

As told by Buzbee in the complaint, Doe markets her massage therapy business through Instagram and works from home. On March 28, 2020, Watson allegedly sent an Instagram direct massage to Doe, who had never before treated Watson or other Texans players. She was surprised that an NFL player would contact her given their access to top trainers but was glad to get the business. Watson (as told by Buzbee) expressed a desire to Doe for a massage focused on “relaxation” and he wanted her to be “comfortable with certain areas” of his body that his team believed should be treated. Doe and Watson agreed to meet two days later. Before meeting, Watson allegedly texted Doe with the question, “Am I expecting to see someone else there [or] is it just you [?]”. Doe assumed Watson wanted privacy due to his celebrity status.

Before the massage was to begin, Doe says Watson made himself completely naked except for covering his groin area with a small towel. Doe contends that Watson then “aggressively’ instructed her to only use her fingers and to “focus” her massage on his groin area. She recalls feeling “extremely uncomfortable” and believed that Watson sought sexual services, not a massage. As the massage continued, Doe says Watson “purposefully exposed the tip of his penis” so that it would make contact with her hand. Doe ended the massage and demanded Watson leave. She recalls him admonishing her, “I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.” Doe later texted Watson with a demand that he apologize but he refused. Doe added that two other Texans players reached out to her based on a recommendation from “Big D” who she assumed was Watson.

As with any lawsuit, the filing of a complaint does not prove that wrongdoing occurred. Likewise, a complaint’s retelling of history reflects advocacy and might be false, exaggerative or misleading. Watson has vehemently denied the allegation. His Instagram post also depicts the lawsuit as an extortive act. Watson’s attorneys will answer the complaint and seek a motion to dismiss.

Still, a lawsuit can prove problematic for Watson. For starters, Doe appears to have relevant electronic evidence, including Instagram messages and texts. While none of the correspondences mentioned in the complaint establish that wrongdoing occurred, they could be interpreted in a negative light for Watson. There might also be other messages and texts that aren’t mentioned.

Second, the NFL is justifiably sensitive to the topic of players committing sexual assault. The league has seen several of its stars accused of assault. Those accusations prompted multifaceted investigations that lasted months, sometime longer, and in some instances generated litigation. Doe’s complaint alludes to this point, charging “the NFL is notorious in its own right for a culture that fosters sexual harassment and sexual assault.” Whether or not the allegations against Watson are true, their presence might be with him for some time.

Third, Watson is contractually accountable to Nike and his other sponsors. They have invested in him because they believe his endorsement will help them sell a product or service to consumers. If Watson’s name is tarnished by accusation, he could become less marketable. Sponsors also preserve substantial discretion in endorsement deals through “morals clauses,” which typically state that if a player brings controversy on himself or herself or on the company, the sponsor can suspend payment or terminate the deal. Although there is no reason to believe an endorser would take such action against Watson at this time, morals clauses can influence how quickly and privately an athlete attempts to resolve an accusation.