Red Sox Seek ‘Boston’ Trademark to Control City Name in Sports Sales

The Boston Red Sox have filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the word “Boston.” The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have submitted similar applications for their cities.

How can a baseball team own a city name?

It can’t. But a team can obtain certain rights for the commercial use of a city name in specific circumstances.

The Red Sox filed two applications on March 17. One seeks to register “Boston” for “entertainment services, name, baseball games and baseball exhibitions…conducting guided tours of a baseball stadium…educational services in the nature of sports camps,” and other defined purposes. Another concerns various types of clothing, including shirts, athletic uniforms, footwear and wristbands.



Trademark law expert Alexandra Roberts predicts the applications will face legal hurdles, in part because a city name isn’t essential to the nature of a baseball team. Roberts, a Northeastern University law professor and author of “Athlete Trademarks: Names, Nicknames, & Catchphrases” essay in the Handbook of American Sports Law, explained the Red Sox’ application is “likely to be met with a failure to function refusal, because the specimens submitted show only ornamental use of ‘Boston,’ not use as a source indicator.” Failure to function occurs when a mark doesn’t distinguish a good or service; the word “Boston” here arguably does not provide such a distinction.

Businesses might also oppose the teams’ applications, particularly regarding purposes that extend beyond MLB.

For instance, the Red Sox seek registration for “Boston” in the context of “providing news, information, online newsletters, podcasts, webcasts and all in the field of sports.” Those types of activities intersect with different companies in sports, media and technology. Similarly, the Mariners acquiring “Seattle” for “entertainment services in the nature of fantasy sports leagues” would, as worded, cover fantasy sports that extend beyond baseball.

“We might also expect to see,” Roberts said, “another kind of failure to function based refusal: The USPTO might say ‘Boston’ is incapable of serving as a source indicator for these categories of goods, just as they previously held ‘I ❤ DC’ was incapable of indicating source for clothing and other goods.”

Along those lines, Roberts stressed that “Boston” on apparel “is used on a lot of different kinds of clothing by a lot of different producers, which makes it unlikely that consumers do or will associate it with a single source.”

Trademark applications go through a multi-step review process. A USPTO trademark examiner will review the application and raise any objections that require discussions and changes. If the examiner approves the application, the mark would then be published in the USPTO’s Official Gazette. At that point, outside parties—including other teams and businesses in Boston, Seattle or Houston—could file formal oppositions. Oppositions can bring about legal proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

If the USPTO ultimately registers “Boston,” “Seattle,” “Houston” or other MLB city names, it would confer important legal benefits to the teams. The exclusive right to use the mark (helpful to stop infringement), anti-counterfeit protections from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a presumption of ownership are among those benefits. Teams can also license uses of its marks to other businesses for fees. Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis first posted notice of applications by the Red Sox, Mariners and Astros on Twitter on Wednesday.

The USPTO has registered city names to businesses for specific purposes. Take Worcester, Mass., home of the Red Sox’s Triple A team, the Worcester Red Sox (aka the WooSox). In 2006, a company obtained registration for “Worcester” for “hand tools for cleaning chimneys, stoves, ducts and vents, namely—brushes.” Back in the 1980s, another company secured “Worcester” for “cartridge racks for storing magnetic media tapes.”

The Red Sox are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Liverpool FC. A few years ago, Liverpool FC unsuccessfully tried (under UK intellectual property law) to trademark “Liverpool” for products and services.

MLB teams are no strangers to trademark controversies. Two years ago, the Cleveland Guardians baseball team battled the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team in court over—you guessed it—the name Cleveland Guardians. Ultimately the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement where both teams agreed the other could use the name.

(This has been updated in the penultimate paragraph to include information on Liverpool FC’s attempt to trademark the name of its city.)