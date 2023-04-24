Favre’s McAfee Hunt Hinges on Defamation Definition

Brett Favre’s new complaint against retired NFL player turned podcaster Pat McAfee could have far-reaching ramifications for commentators who mix news and entertainment.

In February, Favre sued McAfee, fellow NFL retiree Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi auditor Shad White, for defamation. The trio have made public comments about Favre’s link to a scandal in which $77 million was misappropriated from a Mississippi welfare program.

Favre hasn’t been charged with a crime and he returned money for speeches he never gave. But the Mississippi Department of Human Services has sued the Hall of Fame QB, portraying him as conspiring in a plot to misuse governmental funds.

Last month, McAfee and Sharpe transferred (“removed”) the lawsuits to a federal court. On Apr. 14, Favre filed an amended complaint that largely tracks the original.

Through his attorney, Favre contends that McAfee’s remarks repeatedly crossed the line into defamation. McAfee, who hosts The Pat McAfee Show, said that Favre “tied the hands of the poor people and took money right out of their pockets” and is “certainly in the middle of stealing from poor people in Mississippi right now.” McAfee also tweeted that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was doing “The Favre” when Smith lightheartedly reached into a Salvation Army basket. Favre blasts McAfee for pursuing “hot takes” when he should know that “accusing someone of stealing from poor people is a serious accusation.”

The amended complaint adds accusations related to how McAfee publicly responded to being sued.

Favre quotes McAfee as saying, “our job is to report the news,” “we owe the sports media world our coverage of it,” and “we take our job seriously as journalists.” McAfee invoking “journalistic integrity,” Favre contends, should “preclude any suggestion that McAfee was merely engaging in comedic jest or hyperbolic rhetoric when he accused Favre of a serious crime.”

Defamation involves reputationally damaging statements that assert a factual or objective claim that is in fact untrue. Even when excessively critical and insulting, a statement of opinion is not defamatory because opinion is neither factual nor objective. By McAfee identifying himself as a journalist, Favre hopes the court will view McAfee as less of an entertainer and more of a teller of news.

Podcasts often blend opinion, exaggeration and purported fact. They usually entail longform conversations that are unscripted and largely unedited. Guests and hosts typically have their guard down but their comments can still trigger legal controversies.

Two years ago, a New York judge ordered that former MLB catcher Paul Lo Duca pay umpire Joe West $500,000, plus interest, for defamatory remarks Lo Duca expressed during a podcast. While conversing about his past days in MLB, Lo Duca suggested that West took bribes in exchange for favorable calls.

Favre’s lawsuit faces many hurdles. Because he is a public figure, he must prove that McAfee not only made an untrue, reputationally damaging statement of fact but also that McAfee either knew his comments were false or recklessly disregarded whether they were true.

McAfee can argue his comments were true—Favre, after all, is being sued by Mississippi—or at least that he was responding to the suit against Favre, who was also the subject of damaging media coverage. McAfee can further insist his comments were statements of opinion, including his use of the word “steal” which does not necessarily refer to a crime.

It’s also not clear if Favre, who claims that McAfee has diminished his ability to earn money through endorsements and appearance fees, can credibly link McAfee’s statements to financial harm. Although McAfee has a substantial following, including 2.8 million followers on Twitter, many prominent journalists and commentators have ridiculed Favre over the controversy.

If the case advances, both Favre and McAfee will be subject to pretrial discovery. They’ll face questions under oath and be required to share emails and texts. If Favre wins the case or negotiates a favorable settlement, it could have a chilling effect on sports commentators who venture to discuss legal controversies.

Skip Bayless might want to file an amicus brief.