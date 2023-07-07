Britney-Wemby Tap-Slap Flap Yields No Charges

The incident Wednesday involving San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, pop star Britney Spears and a security guard will not lead to criminal charges, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Friday following an investigation.

The incident, which occurred near a restaurant at the Aria Resort & Casino, has led to conflicting accounts by Wembanyama and Spears.

Wembanyama, 19, says a person shouted “sir, sir” to him and then grabbed him from behind, after which a security guard accompanying Wembanyama intervened to separate the two. Unbeknownst to Wembanyama, the person was Spears, 41, who says she only tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder in hopes of congratulating him on his success.

Spears says the guard “backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd,” and the force nearly knocked her to the ground. She filed a police report alleging that she was the victim of battery. Under a Nevada criminal statute battery refers to “any willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon the person of another.” Battery is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Las Vegas PD on Friday said available video shows that Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face. A video released by TMZ Friday appears more consistent with Spears’ account. That video, which is taken from some distance, does not show a “grab.” It does show the guard instantly try to separate Spears from Wembanyama by slapping at what appears to be her hand or her head. Other videos could surface that may provide an additional angle and perspective.

The police didn’t find sufficient grounds to pursue a charge. Eyewitness accounts and available photographic and video evidence likely played a role in that decision.

Spears could potentially sue the security guard, the guard’s employer and even Wembanyama for battery, infliction of emotional distress and negligence. While the guard’s behavior didn’t rise to a crime, it might meet the lower threshold for a tort.

In a lawsuit, battery refers to intentionally causing harmful or offensive contact with another person. Infliction of emotional distress, meanwhile, is engaging in outrageous actions that adversely affect another person’s mental health. Negligence could apply to the guard’s employer—who hired, trained and retained him—and possibly to Wembanyama, too, if he acted unreasonably in the situation.

But Spears v. Wembanyama would face many hurdles.

First, Spears doesn’t appear to have been injured in a meaningful or lasting way. She says she is very embarrassed—the incident occurred in front of a crowd—but unless she suffered a provable injury, Spears wouldn’t be able to establish damages. Spears reportedly also has a net worth in the ballpark of $70 million; a lawsuit where a “win” would likely generate a comparatively trivial amount of money might not be worth the effort or expense.

Second, Spears arguably assumed the risk. The Grammy-award winner and Hollywood Walk of Famer is no stranger to how security might respond to fans approaching a celebrity, particularly from behind. She obviously didn’t anticipate being “backhanded” in the face and insists her security has “never” hit any fans who approach her. But after more than two decades in show business, Spears might understand her decision was risky, one could argue.

Third, it’s unclear if the security guard acted unreasonably. This is a key issue should Spears sue the guard’s employer, who in some accounts has been identified as the Spurs. An employer is considered “vicariously liable” for the unlawful acts of an employee when the employee acts within the scope of their job. If the guard acted unreasonably, the employer could be considered responsible. But if the guard, who won’t face criminal charges, acted adequately under their circumstances, the employer wouldn’t be liable.

Finally, it doesn’t appear that Wembanyama did anything wrong. To be sure, Spears appears angry with him, saying that watching Wembanyama “smile and laugh” in a media interview “was cruel and demoralizing.” She also stressed she’s only 5-foot-3 while he’s 7-foot-4.

Yet from Wembanyama’s vantage point, he was unexpectedly “grabbed” or “touched” by someone from behind and a security guard then intervened. Wembanyama said security personnel advised him to avoid crowds forming around him and to focus on getting from one place to another. And while most fans mean well, there have been incidents involving attacks on athletes, such as when tennis star Monica Seles was stabbed by a knife-wielding fan 30 years ago. Wembanyama could also argue that even if he wishes the incident didn’t happen, he owed no legal duty to protect Spears, with whom he is not in contact.

The most likely outcome isn’t a lawsuit but instead an apology to Spears by Wembanyama and the guard.

Even with celebrities, some controversies don’t need judges and juries to resolve.

(This story was updated in the fifth paragraph to add the Las Vegas police department’s observations about what surveillance videos showed.)