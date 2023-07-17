Commanders Ex-Ticket Exec Sues Team for Calling Him a ‘Serial Liar’

With the Washington Commanders’ ownership on the verge of changing hands this Thursday, a new and last-minute legal problem stemming from current owner Daniel Snyder’s controversial tenure has surfaced.

Jason Friedman—who worked for the team from 1996 to 2020, most recently as vice president of sales and customer service—sued the Commanders and attorney John Brownlee for defamation on July 7.

Friedman is the former Commanders employee who alleges the team wrongfully retained security deposits, deceived fans into believing less expensive tickets were sold out as a way of inducing them to buy more expensive ones and shielded the reporting of revenue from the NFL to avoid having to share money with other owners.

Described by some as a whistleblower, Friedman demands nearly $8 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Friedman filed his complaint in Loudoun County (Va.) Circuit Court. He is represented by attorneys Lisa Banks and Adam Herzog of Katz Banks Kumin LLP in Washington D.C.

The Commanders issued the following statement on Monday: “We believe this complaint is completely without merit, and we will vigorously defend the team against these false allegations.”

Friedman’s accusations were raised as part of an NFL and later Congressional investigation into a hostile workplace culture inside the Commanders organization where women employees were sexually harassed. After the NFL refused to release the findings of an investigation, the House Oversight Committee launched a probe.

As Friedman tells it, committee staff requested he “participate in a closed-door transcribed interview,” and he agreed. He testified before the committee and shared “a detailed description of financial improprieties committed by or at the direction of senior executives of the team.”

The team flatly disputes Friedman’s allegations and, in a 2022 letter to the Federal Trade Commission, went so far as to deride Friedman as a “serial liar.”

Friedman, who says his testimony was truthful and accurate, argues the team defamed him by calling him a “serial liar” and by suggesting he was fired due to the Commanders’ sexual harassment scandal. Friedman also claims defamation when, through a spokesperson, the team issued a statement to media in 2022 declaring “anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.” Falsely accusing another person of a crime is a form of defamation.

Friedman says he’s been unable to find a comparable job and has suffered severe anxiety and depression on account of a “deliberate and malicious destruction of his reputation.”

“Jason Friedman testified truthfully before Congress about his experiences with the Washington Commanders,” Banks told Sportico in a statement. “In response to his testimony, the team and its lawyer attempted to publicly destroy him by baselessly calling him a liar and questioning his moral character. I am confident that Mr. Friedman will be vindicated both by the NFL’s investigation and a court of law.”

Friedman’s allegations of financial impropriety have played an instrumental role in several levels of legal scrutiny. The FTC, Congress and, of particular concern as a criminal probe, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia have scrutinized the team’s financial and accounting practices. Those governmental investigations are in addition to multiple NFL probes led by former federal prosecutor Beth Wilkinson and former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White.

The timing of Friedman’s lawsuit is noteworthy because it ensures it is part of Snyder’s record as owner. Even if NFL owners approve a group led by Josh Harris on Thursday, ongoing and prospective legal disputes stemming from Snyder’s tenure won’t be extinguished by virtue of new owners taking over.

The NFL could compel Snyder, who has demanded indemnity from the league from potential exposure in Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league and commissioner Roger Goodell, to pay for continuing costs associated with the assorted legal and business controversies under his watch (1999 to present).

The team will answer the complaint and motion for its dismissal. Expect the Commanders to refute that anything said by team officials amounted to defamation. The team could argue its spokespersons made truthful, and thus not defamatory, remarks.

The Commanders could also insist their comments about Friedman are privileged. Courts ordinarily recognize a “litigation privilege” which exempts otherwise defamatory remarks on account they arose in the course of, or contemplation of, litigation. Friedman’s allegations have contributed to ongoing legal problems for the Commanders, and he is now suing them.

Whether Friedman is a “public figure” is also relevant. If he is deemed so in the eyes of the court, he’d need to establish actual malice—that is, the team not only made false and hurtful statements about Friedman but did so with knowledge that the statements were false or with reckless disregard as to whether they were true or false.

As a former team staffer who worked behind the scenes, Friedman is not famous and thus likely not a public figure as that term is often used. But he might be a “limited purpose” public figure and required to prove actual malice. That designation refers to an otherwise ordinary person who voluntarily gains notoriety or prominence on a particular issue. Friedman has arguably become well-known in the context of his allegations against the Commanders.

(This article has been updated in the sixth paragraph with a statement from the Commanders.)