Congress’ Latest NIL Bill Draft Emphasizes Oversight Organization

NIL bills in Congress to date have often shared two elements: They attract a lot of media attention, and they go nowhere.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) hope to buck that trend with the “College Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2023.” The bill hasn’t been introduced, but as first reported by Yahoo Sports, a work-in-progress is available online.

The three senators, who often speak up about college sports reforms, have previously introduced NIL-related bills. In 2020, Blumenthal and Booker introduced the College Athletes Bill of Rights for the first time, while Moran introduced the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act a year later. Their latest approach has certain qualities that might give the bill legs.

The Act begins as bipartisan, which is crucial with Congress so closely divided. It also reflects a compromise of policies, some of which are likely to appeal to athlete advocates while others fall more in line with NCAA and university objectives.

Much of the Act tracks arrangements found in previous NIL bills, including preemption of state NIL laws, omission of an antitrust exemption and exclusion of language on whether college athletes are employees or not.

But a few provisions stand out.

The Act proposes the creation of a “College Athletics Corporation” (CAC), which bears some resemblance to the “Amateur Intercollegiate Athletics Corporation” articulated in Moran’s 2021 bill. The CAC would consist of a 15-member board, at least a third of whom would be current or former college athletes. The CAC would essentially police NIL for college sports—it would enjoy legal authority to issue subpoenas, and it could compel deposition testimony and the disclosure of emails and other materials that shed light on whether an NIL deal is legit or camouflaging a pay-for-play scheme.

The CAC would also institute an agent certification process for athletes and oversee requirements that an athlete disclose NIL deals that total at least $1,000. Moreover, the CAC would offer arbitrator services for disputes arising from agency contracts and endorsement contracts.

The creation of a corporation would be new for college sports, but not for the American economy. Congress has created corporations that, though they vary, function in some ways like a business while being accountable to government oversight. Amtrak, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are all examples of such corporations.

The Act’s health care features are also noteworthy; It envisions a medical trust fund to help address sometimes-exorbitant health care costs associated with playing college sports. Schools that report at least $50 million in annual athletics revenue to the Department of Education will, for a four-year period beginning on an athlete’s last competition, be responsible for the athlete’s out-of-pocket medical expenses for injuries that occurred while playing sports. Schools reporting between $20 million and $50 million will instead be on the hook for two years.

The Act also eschews the NCAA’s preferred moniker “student athlete,” which NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has opined is used by schools to illegally deny employment rights. It instead uses “college athlete.”

While the Act offers a mixture of changes that might appeal across the aisle, it will, like other NIL bills, face questions. The big one is why Congress should do anything about NIL.

At this point, more than 30 states have passed NIL laws. College athletes—who for decades were prohibited from using a right they already have as Americans, the right of publicity, upon threat of forfeiting NCAA eligibility—are now participating in the American economy. They are doing so like classmates who earn money through acting, music, dance, esports and other skill-based activities where a person’s identity rights attract commercial opportunities. The NCAA has also adopted policies designed to distinguish NIL from pay-for-play; it’s arguably up to the NCAA to enforce them and, if necessary, defend them in court.

The CAC is also likely to face pushback, especially regarding its subpoena power. The organization could be viewed as threatening and potentially chill the NIL market. College athletes who find themselves under CAC investigation might feel like they need to hire attorneys.

The CAC’s role in certifying agents could also face resistance. Sports agents are ordinarily certified by labor organizations, such as the NFLPA or NBPA; the CAC will not be one. The CAC, which “shall not for any purpose be an agency or instrumentality of the United States Government,” is also unlike an arm of the government empowered to license agents, such as a state board that oversees real estate brokers.

Verification of an athlete’s injuries, and how and when those injuries occurred, could also spark questions about the Act’s health care provisions.

The Senate recesses next Friday, July 28 and reconvenes on Sept. 5, so it’s possible the draft could be changed before it’s introduced in Congress.