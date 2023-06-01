MLB-Diamond Bankruptcy Battle Centers on Cable TV Market Shift

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez on Thursday continued to preside over a contentious, multi-day hearing involving, on one side, Diamond Sports Group—a collection of 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) doing business as Bally Sports that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March—and Major League Baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins on the other.

MLB and the teams have motioned to compel Diamond to pay those teams in full under telecast rights agreements or, if Diamond refuses, require Diamond to reject those agreements. If Diamond is forced to reject, that would be a breach of contract, which would in turn enable MLB and teams to regain control of broadcasting rights.

Witnesses have included Diamond CEO David Preschlack and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. With the hearing going past 18 hours (and counting), the attorneys, who are from prominent NYC firms, have likely made a small fortune in billable hours.

On Tuesday, the telecast rights agreement between Diamond and the San Diego Padres ended, with Diamond saying the economics of the Padres’ contract “were not aligned with market realities,” and the Padres regained control of the team’s TV broadcasts. Diamond further complained that MLB wouldn’t “negotiate” direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming rights for all the teams, a characterization that an MLB attorney blasted as “blackmail” given Diamond’s reference to DTC rights for all the teams. MLB wants to see other teams contractually bound to Diamond also gain control of their TV rights.

Last month Lopez ordered Diamond to pay 50% of what it owes teams in rights fees as an interim measure. The judge reasoned that middle-ground resolution was consistent with bankruptcy law and reflected the two sides’ debate over whether telecast rights deals signed in the late 2000s and early 2010s are overpriced given sharp declines in cable TV subscriptions.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, MLB and the teams insisted Diamond must fulfill its payment obligations under the contracts, and that Diamond using market changes as an excuse fails to meet the relevant legal standard of “clear and convincing evidence” for altering what Diamond owes.

Diamond has insisted in the hearing that its financial troubles have nothing to do with any mismanagement. The company contends it has competently made business decisions in face of seismic and rapid disruptions to how consumer watch broadcasts.

To that end, Diamond blames cord-cutting and satellite distributors dropping RSNs as triggering a massive drop—in some cases over 30%— in subscribers and distribution revenue from 2016 to 2023. Under that calculation, the accompanying value of telecast deals correspondingly declined, too.

Diamond also took time to discuss its efforts to innovate and enhance its portfolio. For instance, Diamond says it attempted to negotiate carriage fees from YouTube and other streaming services, but they were deterred by large rights fees paid to MLB teams.

Diamond arguably has some aspects of bankruptcy law on its side. By petitioning for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, Diamond gained an “automatic stay,” an order that intends to prevent the petitioning company from sustaining economic damage during the bankruptcy process and limits creditors’ ability to collect. Diamond losing its contracts with MLB teams would adversely impact its portfolio.

MLB and the teams forcefully challenge Diamond’s depiction of the law and events. They argue the judge can’t fix Diamond’s financial woes—one team attorney quipped perhaps the judge should “issue an injunction to stop people from cutting cords.”

MLB and the teams insist the value of rights hasn’t dropped, only that there is more competition for those rights in a market that features streaming and DTC. As MLB sees it, Diamond’s business model, which relies on RSNs, is antiquated and hasn’t adapted quickly enough to offer the highest and best use of the underlying asset: live game broadcasts. Baseball’s attorneys also note that Diamond’s deals with teams lack backend rights, which are at issue with Diamond’s litigation involving the Phoenix Suns’ attempting to move games to free TV.