EA Fires Back at Brandr in College Football Game Legal Battle

Electronic Arts is aiming for a swift “game over” in The Brandr Group’s lawsuit against the video game publisher.

On Wednesday, attorneys for EA filed an opposition memo in a California federal court, arguing the NIL agency’s demand for an injunction to prevent EA from paying college football players to appear in a future college football video game fumbles the law.

EA is releasing its college football video game again, and it plans to individually offer college football players $500 for their name and likeness to appear in the game. However, as detailed by Sportico, Brandr sued EA, arguing EA is unlawfully interfering with the group licensing contracts Brandr has signed with thousands of college football players and schools. By signing multiple players from the same team, EA would be engaged in what Brandr defines as group licensing and supposedly cause the players to violate their Brandr contracts.

EA identifies several alleged defects with Brandr’s case, particularly with respect to it seeking a temporary restraining order. Courts consider such an order an “extraordinary remedy” and one that is difficult to obtain.

One hurdle, EA maintains, is that college athletes are “free” to license their NIL to EA without running afoul of NCAA rules; there is neither a law nor NCAA rule that would stop them. EA also asserts Brandr can’t prove tortious interference because, EA says, ”Brandr has never produced—to the Court or to EA—a single signed, valid contract with a student-athlete.”

Brandr, which is led by Wes Haynes, does offer an “unsigned template agreement” but EA argues a signed contract is a necessary predicate to a contract inference claim. “How can EA have interfered with a contract of which it is unaware?” EA attorney R. James Slaughter of Keker, Van Nest & Peter asks in the memo.

EA further charges Brandr can’t establish it faces an immediate threat suitable for an injunction. EA says it hasn’t contacted college football players, let alone signed any, to a contract for use of their NIL, because the game will be based on the 2024 college football season, and relevant rosters won’t be known until next year. The games’ release also won’t occur “for at least another year,” and thus EA argues it hasn’t “actually used any” athletes’ NIL.

There is also a lack of irreparable harm—harm that money can’t remedy—which must be established for an injuction, EA contends. EA says Brandr is worried about lost royalties; money damages could remedy that harm since it would reflect a calculable and specific dollar amount.

EA also paints Brandr’s contention that it has exclusive rights over college athletes’ NIL when at least three from the same team sign with EA as “nonsensical.” The video game publisher argues that if three teammates and their school separately contract with EA, “Brandr’s interpretation of their contracts somehow voids all four contracts,” As EA sees it, “nothing in any agreement before the Court—or the law—allows Brandr to retroactively change four individual contracts into a group license.”

Brandr will attempt to rebut EA’s arguments before the presiding judge, Haywood Gilliam.