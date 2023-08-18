Fanatics Counters Panini With Push to Move Suit to SDNY

The Florida and New York litigation involving Panini and Fanatics should be heard only in New York, Fanatics argues in a new court filing in Florida.

On Monday, the sports merchandise retailer motioned to transfer Panini’s lawsuit, accusing Fanatics of antitrust violations, from Florida federal court to the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Four days after being sued, Fanatics sued Panini in SDNY, accusing it of unfair competition, tortious interference and breach of good faith.

The location of the two lawsuits, and whether they’re heard in one or two states, could impact the duration of the litigation and its outcome.

Fanatics contends Panini sued in Florida because Rule 45 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure limits a court’s subpoena power in the state. The presiding judge, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, can’t compel “unwilling witnesses” who are not in Florida to testify there. She therefore can’t ensure live testimony from representatives of leagues and players’ associations that are based outside of Florida.

Those sports organizations aren’t parties to the dispute. However, by agreeing to exclusively license intellectual property for use in trading cards, they’re central to Panini’s argument that Fanatics is trying to “monopolize” the trading card industry and force Panini to sell.

The major pro leagues are headquartered in New York, as are several major players’ associations, including the MLBPA, NBPA and WNBPA. None of the licensors at issue in the litigation is based in Florida.

Fanatics has deep ties to Florida, though primarily on the e-commerce and merchandise side. For a long time, the company was headquartered in Jacksonville, but that’s changed in recent years as it moved into new business verticals, such as betting and trading cards. The Fanatics parent company has been based in New York City since a 2021 restructure, and the bulk of the trading cards executive team is based in NYC, Los Angeles or San Francisco. Jacksonville continues to be the main hub for the company’s core commerce business.

As Fanatics tells it, Panini’s “tactical selection” of suing in Florida is a ruse to “avoid confronting the non-party witnesses who would debunk its claims” and to capitalize on “key non-party witnesses” being “a thousand miles away, beyond this Court’s subpoena power.”

Fanatics acknowledges that a witness doesn’t have to appear in person to provide testimony, but underscores case precedent indicating that live testimony is preferred. As courts have noted, the opportunity to “judge the demeanor of a witness face-to-face” rather through video or phone can prove crucial. While it’s unknown whether leagues’ officials would agree to testify in person, they are not known for embracing the prospect of answering questions under oath.

Fanatics urges Judge Mizelle, who gained prominence last year after striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandatory mask policy on airplanes and public transportation, to deny “venue gamesmanship” that would allow Panini to launch into pretrial discovery while “knowing that Fanatics cannot compel key witnesses to testify in person.”

Fanatics also insists that Florida has little to do with the dispute, whereas SDNY is where the gravity lies.

Fanatics is based in New York and Panini is based in Dallas, with its parent company in Italy. Panini’s core argument is about Fanatics obtaining licenses with New York-based leagues and players’ associations that in some cases are based in New York and that conduct business there. Panini also objects to Fanatics “raiding” its employees, but Fanatics say those employees were from Panini’s Texas office and don’t reside in Florida. Fanatics also says its licensing contracts contain forum-selection clauses that direct legal disputes to New York and believes Panini’s licensing contracts contain the same provision.

Fanatics also asserts that Panini hasn’t established a substantial connection to Florida.

“Not surprisingly in a dispute between a Texas company and a New York company,” Fanatics writes, “[Panini’s] 50-plus page complaint does not identify a single challenged act that took place in Florida.”

Panini will have an opportunity to rebut Fanatics’ arguments.

As noted above, Fanatics’ e-commerce and merchandise business is connected to Florida. Also, in its complaint, Panini argued both it and Fanatics conduct substantial business in Florida, including in transactions with Florida consumers. Panini added an assertion that the five Fanatics defendants (Fanatics Inc., Fanatics LLC, Fanatics Holdings, Inc., Fanatics Trading Cards and Fanatics SPV, LLC) all have principal places of business in Florida.

But in its motion, Panini wrote that three of those businesses have principal places of business in New York, not Florida. Expect Judge Mizelle to seek clarification from the parties on Fanatics’ current business connection to the Sunshine State.

Should the litigation remain in two states, litigation costs for the parties would likely increase and final answers to their dueling legal arguments could take longer to surface.