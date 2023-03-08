Ivy League Scholarship Ban Under Fire in Basketballers’ Suit

In the latest legal challenge to amateurism in college sports, a former Brown men’s basketball player and current member of Brown’s women’s basketball team have filed a federal antitrust suit against the Council of Ivy League Presidents and the eight member schools: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

The core argument: The defendants have unlawfully conspired to not pay Ivy League athletes “any compensation” or reimburse them for education-related expenses in exchange for their athletic services. The case draws from successful lawsuits brought by Ed O’Bannon and Shawne Alston to insist that college sports are subject to ordinary antitrust scrutiny and a model where competing colleges agree to not pay athletes is legally problematic.

Tamenang Choh, who graduated from Brown last May, and Grace Kirk, a junior at Brown, filed their complaint in Connecticut’s federal district court on Tuesday. They demand a jury trial and seek certification to represent a class of that would include all Ivy League athletes recruited to a play sport from Mar. 7, 2019, to a future date when the challenged conduct ceases. The class would include more than 10,000 members.

Noting that the Ivy League colleges have a combined endowment of more than $170 billion, Choh and Kirk take issue with how out of the more than 350 colleges and universities in DI, only the Ivy League schools collectively “refuse to provide any athletic scholarships or other compensation/reimbursement for athletic services.”

If Choh & Kirk v. Brown et al. is successful, a court would award the Ivy League athletes monetary damages reflecting money they would have received and that dollar amount would be multiplied by three, per antitrust law’s trebling feature. A successful case would also procure a restraining order that forces the Ivies to permit each member school to pay athletes scholarships and reimburse for education-related expenses going forward.

Ivy League colleges, the complaint explains, compete in various ways without any sort of limits. This is apparent when they pursue leaders, faculty and staff as well as when they seek to employ coaches and trainers. For example, Ivy League schools sometimes poach other Ivies for top professors or successful coaches, offering them more money and other employment perks as inducements. But when the targets are “athletically and academically high-achieving students who wish to play DI sports,” there is a limit: These same competing schools agree to not pay athletic scholarships.

The complaint notes that Ivy League colleges agree to restrain competition in ways that other academically elite universities—such as Stanford, Georgetown, Notre Dame or Duke—do not. “These [non-Ivy] schools,” the complaint charges, “demonstrate they can maintain stellar academic credentials while competing for excellent athletes, and without agreed-upon limits on price.”

The lack of athletic scholarship opportunities for Ivy League athletes is also problematic, the complaint contends, because the cost to attend an Ivy League school is extremely expensive. Sticker prices for tuition, room, board and incidental expenses can exceed $80,000 a year, an amount that need-based financial aid falls short of covering.

Meanwhile, Ivies generate significant revenues from athletics, such as Yale reaching a 10-year, $16.5 million branding rights deal with Under Armour in 2016. They also attract contributions from donors; for example, Penn announced last year it would start construction of a new track and field facility that will cost $69 million, with donors pledging support.

Choh and Kirk are represented by longtime antitrust attorney and economist Robert Litan and a group of other attorneys from three law firms (Berger Montague, Zeisler & Zeisler and Freedman Normand Friedland).

Whether the case is certified as a class action and advances in litigation likely won’t be determined for several years. Antitrust lawsuits tend to move slowly through the courts.

However, the complaint seems to forecast and attempt to rebut likely defenses.

For example, the Ivies might argue that their athletes are not a market that antitrust law ought to protect. Those athletes could attend other colleges that offer solid athletic programs and impressive academics. But the complaint maintains these athletes do not regard a non-Ivy as an adequate substitute. “Very few colleges and universities,” the complaint asserts, “come close to rivaling the University Defendants in academic selectiveness, rigor, and reputation.” Even if there are some substitutes, the eight Ivies agreeing not to compete could still prove problematic if each, on its own, would otherwise offer more money to its athletes.

Choh & Kirk v. Brown et al. arrives at a tumultuous time for college sports and new NCAA president Charlie Baker. The Third Circuit is reviewing Johnson v. NCAA, which contends that college athletes are employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act while the National Labor Relations Board is weighing if college athletes are employees under the National Labor Relations Act. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court could find that Harvard’s admissions policy, which awards “tips” for certain categories of applicants including recruited athletes, violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.