A Guaranteed Conundrum: Lessons From the Lamar Jackson Negotiation

Today’s guest column is by Joshua N. Weiss of the Harvard Negotiation Project and Pamela R. Lester, president of Lester Sports and Entertainment.

A former MVP. One of the most dynamic players in the NFL. No new contract from his own team—or the other 31 teams—despite negotiations for more than a year. Trade requests, trade rumors, intense criticism of his choice to represent himself. An 11th-hour agreement due to a forcing event. What can negotiators learn from the rollercoaster process of Lamar Jackson’s contract renewal?

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback defied industry norms by choosing to represent himself and was roundly criticized for it. Yet self-representation appears to be a trend, and athletes contemplating such a move should engage in a detailed cost-benefit analysis and understand the context of the negotiation, what the market will bear, and their best alternative to a negotiated agreement (BATNA). They also need the emotional fortitude to handle negative comments and publicity.

Some initially choose to forgo an agent to save on fees, as Jackson did. Others may choose self-representation because they don’t trust anyone outside their inner circle or want control over as many aspects of their careers as possible. Still others might be concerned about the inherent conflict when agents represent multiple clients playing the same position or for the same club, competing for the same pool of salary-cap dollars.

While the upside includes cost savings and control, the downside presents considerable challenges. Most will not have the master’s degree and business experience required of certified NFL contract advisors or the benefit of union agent training. They won’t have established front-office contacts at other clubs or the time to develop those contacts. They might not be trained in negotiation skills, nor prepared for potentially negative comments about their performance voiced in support of the club’s lower counteroffers.

From a negotiation perspective, Jackson’s representation of himself may have worked against him in some respects, but this does not suggest he made the wrong choice. Trailblazers sometimes must run through walls to open the space for others to follow. When they do so, they can face a backlash and get bruised.

Those bruises can come early in negotiations, too, as soon as the first offer from the club is made. First offers communicate much more than just deal terms. They can convey worth and how serious a party is in reaching a deal. They can anchor a negotiation, but they may also undermine the process before it gets started and unintentionally convey other unhelpful sentiments. The Boston Red Sox’ unsuccessful negotiation with Jon Lester in 2014 illustrates this. After the Red Sox traded Lester to the A’s, Red Sox owner John Henry admitted the Sox lost Lester largely because their initial lowball offer sent the wrong signal and was something they could never recover from.

Jackson believed the market for NFL quarterbacks of his stature was defined by Deshaun Watson’s record-breaking $230 million, fully guaranteed contract and that he should have slotted on top of Watson. Offering him significantly less than the highest-paid quarterback risked insulting him, and Jackson stated publicly that the Ravens did not recognize his value after their initial 3 year $133 million guaranteed with other clauses involved that would take the full value up to $200 Million in the future.

One can assume the Ravens viewed the Watson contract as an outlier and did not want it to be a precedent and dictate the market for the whole league. They pushed back against what they deemed an anomaly and dropped a “counter anchor” in the negotiation. This is a common negotiating practice, and the only thing one could quarrel with is the amount and how the Ravens did this.

Negotiators should think carefully about how first offers may be perceived by the other side to make sure they send the right message. If you believe a bad deal is being used to justify an opening offer, determine if it is an anomaly. If so, don’t hesitate to drop a counter anchor that is closer to another justifiable standard.

Finally, negotiators must understand both the industry and the ever-evolving market. Any market analysis requires a consideration of each side’s BATNA, sometimes known as a negotiator’s walkaway alternative. A BATNA analysis answers the key question, “What will each party do if they fail to reach an agreement?”

Jackson had limited alternatives, and his actual BATNA was less than optimal. Since he received no competing offers from other clubs, his choices likely included playing under the $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag, sitting out the season (while still being bound to the Ravens the following year), or possibly signing to play in the XFL. But none of these were particularly strong alternatives for a pro athlete of his stature in the prime of his career.

The Ravens also had a few alternatives and a decent BATNA. They could have elevated their backup, traded for a veteran, selected a young quarterback in the draft, or continued to try to trade Jackson, as he requested, to build for the future.

As indirect parties to the negotiation, the other 31 teams had their own BATNAs, which in this situation was to do nothing, thereby preserving the status quo of fully guaranteed contracts as outliers rather than league-wide precedents.

The party with the better BATNA has more power and leverage. But negotiators need to be careful wielding power or leverage in negotiation because to do so can lead to repercussions.

In the end, the parties decide whether any agreement is better than their respective BATNAs. Had Jackson continued to insist on a fully guaranteed contract, it was unlikely that he would have signed a contract with anyone, as the market did not support that desire.

So how was the Jackson dilemma solved? Although the Ravens did not fully guarantee Jackson’s new contract, they did give him the other thing he so publicly wanted—to be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. They also provided intangibles as an inducement, building a more talented offensive team around him, signaling how much they valued him, and in the process, repairing any relationship damage that may have occurred during the negotiations. The result: a $260 million contract for Jackson, with $185 million guaranteed; a player who arrived at training camp on time saying all the right things; and a team with stability and continuity at the game’s most important position.

Dr. Joshua N. Weiss is the co-founder of the Global Negotiation Initiative at Harvard University and a senior fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project. He is also the director and creator of the Master of Science degree in Leadership and Negotiation at Bay Path University. He received his Ph.D. from the Institute for Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University in 2002.

Pamela R. Lester is an experienced COO, lawyer, public speaker and sports and business strategist. Formerly chief operating officer at HBO Properties, SVP Business Affairs and general counsel at Time Warner Sports, TVKO and TVKO Entertainment, general counsel and athlete agent, Advantage International (now Octagon), Pam is currently the president of Lester Sports and Entertainment, Inc. She was the first woman president of the Sports Lawyers Association.