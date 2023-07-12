Microsoft-Activision Deal Receives Green Light in Blow to FTC

In a blow to the regulatory reach of the Federal Trade Commission, a judge in California on Tuesday denied the agency a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. The ruling will facilitate the completion of the deal between the two companies, though other hurdles remain.

The FTC worries that if the deal goes through, Microsoft—whose gaming business includes Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming—would deny gamers on PS5 and other platforms a chance to play Activision’s marquee franchise, Call of Duty. The agency also believes a Microsoft-owned Activision would weaken competition among companies that sell games and gaming services.

Last December, the FTC initiated an administrative action to block the acquisition and more recently sought a preliminary injunction. As the FTC sees it, the acquisition would violate federal antitrust law. The agency stresses that when Microsoft bought ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks (makers of Fallout and other popular games) a few years ago, it made several titles exclusive despite assuring regulators it would not do so.

In her 53-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley found the FTC’s case unconvincing and deficient. Her overarching theme was that Microsoft has not acted in ways consistent with the FTC’s concerns, which the judge found lacking in evidence and real-world logic.

To that end, Corley highlighted how when the merger was announced, Microsoft unequivocally pledged “to maintain Call of Duty on its existing platforms and even expand its availability.” She also noted that internal materials shared with Microsoft’s Board of Directors to convince them of the soundness of buying Activision relied on data showing continued, post-acquisition sales to PS5.

The judge also underscored Microsoft’s sworn testimony in which company executives, while under oath and under penalty of perjury, said there are no plans to make Call of Duty exclusive to the Xbox. Activision executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick, also testified it would be irrational to reduce the number of consumers who are able to play popular franchises like Call of Duty, since doing so would generate less revenue and the game’s brand would be damaged in the eyes of gamers.

Similarly, despite Microsoft producing “nearly one million documents” as part of pretrial discovery, the FTC “has not identified a single document which contradicts Microsoft’s publicly stated commitment to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation (and Nintendo Switch).”

The FTC, Corley emphasized, also could not provide a historical example of an “established multiplayer, multiplatform game with cross-play” being withdrawn from gamers after an acquisition or merger. She noted the opposite occurred after Microsoft bought Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, in 2014. Minecraft remains available on major platforms and brings in the most revenue of any Microsoft game.

Corley was also highly critical of expert testimony and written analysis introduced by the FTC to argue “the economic benefits of making Call of Duty exclusive to the Xbox outweigh the costs.” The judge found the testimony and analysis to rely on assumptions and hypotheticals unsupported by evidence or real-world behavior. Corley also questioned why the FTC “chose not to challenge, or even address” these flaws. “The criticism thus stands unscathed—and persuasive,” she wrote.

The FTC can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit but will need to act quickly. The Microsoft-Activision deal allows either company to terminate the deal if the transaction isn’t closed by Tues., July 18. In that scenario, Microsoft may be obligated to pay Activision a $3 billion termination fee. Separately, an administrative judge at the FTC will preside over a trial on these issues on Aug. 2.

The landscape for the deal is further complicated by the global nature of the video game industry. Microsoft needs approval of other countries and regions’ antitrust regulators. It has secured the approval of the European Union but not the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority.

The Biden Administration’s FTC, under the leadership of chair Lina Khan, has aggressively sought to promote what it views as essential elements of fair competition. The impact has touched the sports industry, including impacts on NIL, influencer testimonials, noncompete clauses and gym memberships. Critics have questioned whether the agency is at times acting without legal authority and without sufficiently supporting evidence. Corley’s ruling will lend credence to those criticisms.