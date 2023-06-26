MLB Scouts Levy ‘Blacklisted’ Charge in Age Discrimination Suit

A group of 17 former scouts ranging in age from 55 to 71 claim they have been “blacklisted” by MLB employment practices and have sued MLB and its teams for age discrimination last week in a Colorado federal district court.

The case underscores how the rise of analytics made famous by Moneyball has changed the demographics of front offices, with many “old-school” talent evaluators replaced by younger, data-focused personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic allegedly accelerated this shift; teams terminated or declined to renew “hundreds” of scouts’ contracts but when the world returned to normal, many older scouts weren’t brought back.

As the former scouts tell it, MLB in recent years has “heavily recruit[ed] younger scouts” at around the same time it “intentionally push[ed] out … older scouts with prior knowledge, qualifications, expertise and training, based on a false stereotype that older scouts lacked the ability to use analytics and engage in video scouting with the same acumen as younger scouts.”

Although MLB teams aggressively compete on and off the field, they are accused of “both openly and clandestinely” coordinating older scouts’ removal. This alleged coordination occurs through, among other means, a restrictive and opaque setup for scouts to learn about available jobs.

The plaintiffs say openings for scouting jobs usually occur though informal, word-of-mouth means, since “there is no website” or similar employment listings. Scouts sometimes learn of jobs by attending MLB’s annual winter meetings or periodic gatherings at hotels and resorts. A lack of formal postings arguably reduces transparency and can make it easier to exclude certain types of candidates from applying.

The former scouts, who want to be certified as a class, direct a great deal of blame onto commissioner Rob Manfred. Around the time Manfred became commissioner, in 2015, MLB allegedly stopped the “scouting wire,” which informed teams about available, non-renewed and terminated scouts. Also, since 2020, teams have allegedly added confidentiality provisions in contracts or separation agreements to make it more difficult for scouts to gain employment with other teams.

The “absence of older scouts,” the complaint charges, has “injured” the sport and will exacerbate disturbing trends, such as a noticeable drop in the percentage of African-American players. Scouts are depicted as “fill[ing] the holes in areas where the game of baseball, as played, is not conducive to the creation of statistics that can be analyzed, such as inner-city America and third world nations.” The reliance on analytics, the former scouts also assert, “has made the game of baseball more robotic and less enjoyable to watch” and undermined “the human element of scouts” which “cannot be replaced by video cameras or the radar gun.”

The complaint also contends that teams use the word analytics as a “pretext” to exclude older scouts. “Various types of statistical analysis” have been used by teams over the last century, and scouts are expected to be conversant in them. Analytics is also a catchall word that means different things to different people. Further, some teams “see a competitive advantage” from using other evaluation methods that are not part of a modern “trend.”

Analytics is also not a new trend in baseball. Moneyball was published in 2003 and Oakland A’s executive Billy Beane, upon whom the book’s discussion of sabermetrics focuses, is now 61. Many “older” scouts in 2023 are likely conversant with analytics.

The complaint contains several narratives describing older scouts purportedly denied jobs because of their age. For example, former scout Gordon Blakeley was allegedly told by a Braves front office executive that he was on a “list of non-hirable scouts” because of age. Steven Pope, one of the 17 plaintiffs, interviewed with the Chicago White Sox within the last few years but was told the team can’t hire another “veteran scout.” Another plaintiff, Jeffrey Scholzen, interviewed with the San Francisco Giants but was told the team was uncertain about replacing older scouts who were “ready to retire.”

The plaintiffs in Benedict et al. v. Manfred et al. demand back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages and an injunction requiring MLB and teams to follow the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and similar state laws. They are represented by a group of attorneys led by Eric Roberson of Kilgore Law and the case is before Judge Kristen Mix, an expert in labor and employment law.

In a statement to Sportico, an MLB spokesperson said, “We do not comment on pending litigation, however, we look forward to refuting these claims in court.”

To that point, attorneys for MLB will answer the complaint in the coming weeks and seek its dismissal. Expect MLB to refute the factual allegations and insist that team hiring is based on merit.

MLB might argue that teams’ emphasis on analytics is a lawful method of attempting to compete with rivals, and teams can mandate new and different qualifications for scouts that ensure they are data conversant. These new qualifications might tend to attract (relatively) younger job candidates, but—MLB could insist—teams are not discriminating against older candidates on account of age but instead valuing other occupational qualifications. MLB might point out there are older scouts with this skill set and they remain employed.

Teams could also insist that it let go of scouts not because of age but for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons. In addition to lacking newer qualifications that teams demand, some scouts may have been deficient in their player evaluations.

Should the case advance past a motion to dismiss, teams and their executives would be compelled to provide sworn testimony about their employment practices and likely ordered to share emails, texts and other sensitive records. Teams would attempt to minimize the scope of required disclosures by insisting the records contain trade secrets. It’s possible the case could end in a settlement wherein the plaintiffs are paid an amount of money and the league agrees to tweak hiring practices.