NCAA Accused of Illegal Wage-Fixing Via $0 Salary Cap for Coaches

The NCAA is a creature that devours wages in plain sight, according to the opening paragraph of a lawsuit filed by volunteer coaches for D1 athletic programs. The lawsuit borrows a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: “This wolf comes as a wolf.”

In Friday’s court filing, former Fresno State wrestling coach Joseph Colon and a handful of other men and women accused the NCAA and member schools of orchestrating a wage-fixing conspiracy. They seek for their case to be certified as a class action on behalf of more than 1,000 individuals who are, or have been, volunteer DI coaches.

NCAA members adopted bylaws permitting schools to pay as much as they liked for head coaches and for a certain number of assistant coaches, but any other assistant coaches must be designated “volunteers” and are denied pay “beyond minimal, incidental non-cash benefits.”

For example, colleges can hire four coaches for men’s soccer. Three of those coaches can be paid any amount, but the fourth can’t be paid anything. The same structure exists for softball.

This “$0 salary cap” will be phased out on July 1, but coaches already impacted by it seek monetary damages.

The lawsuit was filed in a California federal court in March and the NCAA filed a motion to dismiss last month. The coaches hope their latest salvo persuades the presiding judge, William Shubb, to deny the NCAA’s motion.

The NCAA argues, among other points, that the coaches can’t show they were “injured” in a legal sense. Put bluntly, they agreed to be volunteers. It’s unknown if they would have been hired had they demanded compensation; the schools might have told them thanks but no thanks.

“In order to show that they lost money and were injured as a result of NCAA bylaws limiting the number of paid coaches,” the NCAA wrote, “each plaintiff must show that the Division I institution they volunteered for would have hired an additional paid coach in the sport they coach if the bylaws did not exist. Plaintiffs have not alleged those facts.”

The coaches’ attorneys, including Michael Lieberman of Fairmark Partners, aggressively rebuked this line of reasoning in their 31-page brief. They claimed, “this is a simple, straightforward case” where the facts are more damning for the NCAA than those in Law v. NCAA—a case from 25 years ago in which a group of basketball coaches successfully argued that an NCAA rule capping their salaries at $16,000 was illegal wage-fixing under antitrust law. The NCAA and its members ultimately paid about $54.5 million in damages.

“Here, [the] NCAA fixed these coaches’ wages not at $16,000, but even lower, at $0,” Lieberman wrote.

Lieberman also stressed the coaches were labeled “volunteers” only because they couldn’t be paid, not because they viewed themselves as partaking in traditional forms of sports volunteerism. “They are not volunteers in the sense of a father helping out at little league, but are young men and women aspiring to a long career in coaching at the highest collegiate level,” Lieberman wrote.

Under this view, volunteer D1 coaches are employees who are simply denied pay. Liberman argued they work more than 40 hours a week, including by traveling for away games and competitions. They also “provide tactical and technical instruction to student-athletes during practices and games, help their teams prepare for future opponents, formulate team or individual strategy [and] assist with recruiting.” Other NCAA rules prohibit other university employees from performing coaching tasks, which Lieberman insisted only enhances the argument these “volunteers” were just unpaid labor.

Lieberman also countered the NCAA’s argument that his clients have failed to account for substitute positions, such as paid coaching jobs in DII, DII, high school or the minor leagues.

“The very fact that NCAA and its members successfully got sizable numbers of coaches to work for no pay across Division I demonstrates that Division I is a separate market from high school or the like,” Lieberman asserted. If those other jobs were close substitutes, “no one would have worked” as a DI volunteer “and the scheme would have failed.”

Lieberman also emphasized the appeal of coaching DI instead of DII by drawing a comparison with the legal profession. “Paralegals often go to law school and become lawyers, but no one would view those two jobs as reasonably good substitutes,” he wrote.

The two sides will present these dueling arguments in a hearing before Judge Shubb on July 24.