Netflix’s King of Collectibles Hit with Copyright Infringement Suit

Former Survivor contestant Gervase Peterson is suing Ken Goldin, Goldin Auctions, Netflix and other parties for copyright infringement, alleging they stole an idea for a reality show about Goldin and his staff acquiring and selling sports memorabilia.

Peterson, along with co-plaintiffs Richard Berger and Skye Dennis, filed a complaint in New Jersey’s federal district court on Thursday, seeking, among other remedies, monetary damages, lost profits and an injunction to stop continued violations.

As the complaint tells it, the show concept “sprang from the minds of Peterson and Berger,” who was working for Goldin Auctions at the time. In 2019 they registered with the U.S. Copyright Office a script/screenplay for The Goldin Boys. The registration includes a summary and synopsis of the show that references Goldin’s significant accomplishments—he’s sold more than $1 billion in memorabilia and two years ago sold Goldin Auctions to New York Mets owner Steve Cohen—and how Goldin and others from his company would star in the show.

“The Goldin Boys,” the synopsis reads, “takes you inside the amazing” sports memorabilia world. “Watch as Ken and his team acquire and sell sports items dealing with some of the most rare and valuable items in the industry. … The Goldin Boys is a mesmerizing and fascinating television show that will have you addicted and checking your basement and attics for your old collection.”

The complaint says that Peterson, Berger and Goldin met in 2019, and Dennis was bought in as a producer. They planned to use Jackie Robinson’s contracts, which Goldin Auctions held (and whose ownership, as Sportico recently detailed, is currently at issue in a federal securities lawsuit) for a “sizzle reel,” which is a short clip used for promotional and marketing purposes. Former NBA player Rip Hamilton was recruited to be featured in the sizzle reel, which was later shot and uploaded to Vimeo to generate interest with potential investors.

But after the summer of 2020, Peterson and his business partners say they encountered “radio silence” from Goldin and his team. A few years later, they saw Netflix promote its new show, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

The similarities between The Goldin Boys and King of Collectibles are “substantial” and “remarkable,” the complaint charges. Those similarities include a segment about Robinson’s collectibles, comparable “look, feel and pacing,” interview segments with sports celebrities and Goldin and his staff as the stars.

Goldin declined to comment to Sportico, but his lawyers and those for the other defendants will answer the complaint before Judge Christine O’Hearn and seek its dismissal. The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Samuel Fineman and Lynn Cohen of Cohen Fineman.

One potential defense for Goldin would be contending that King of Collectibles was created independently and thus not a copy of The Goldin Boys. Goldin might stress there are meaningful differences between the multi-episode Netflix Show and the eight-and-a-half-minute sizzle reel.

Goldin might also insist he had long thought of a reality show on his career, an argument which would be strengthened if he has emails, texts or other corroborating evidence or witness testimony. In that same vein, Goldin might assert he never entered into an agreement with the plaintiffs regarding a show on his life, a contract sometimes called a “life rights agreement,” and that he was still exploring his options.

Fair use is another defense common in copyright infringement cases. It refers to the unauthorized, but lawful, copying of another’s copyrighted work. Fair use requires a balancing of factors, including the purpose and character of the copying and how much occurred.

Both works appear to share the same commercial purpose: make money. But Goldin might have more traction regarding the character of the works. He might concede King of Collectibles incorporates some elements of The Goldin Boys but insist those elements have been transformed into a new and creative expression that is more reflective of the Netflix show than the original work.

The degree of technical distinctions between the two works would be crucial in that analysis. Expert testimony from professionals in the reality TV and broadcasting spaces might be key.

Scott Soshnick contributed to this story.