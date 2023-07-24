Players in NIL Antitrust Suit Fire Back at NCAA on Class Certification

Attorneys for Arizona State swimmer Grant House, TCU basketball player Sedona Prince and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver filed a 30-page memorandum last Friday in a California federal court, arguing that athletes insisting that college athletes who were denied NIL opportunities before 2021 ought to be able to sue in a class action.

Judge Claudia Wilken is weighing whether to certify the proposed classes for In Re College Athlete NIL Litigation.

The players contend that the NCAA, member schools and the Power Five conferences have conspired in violation of federal antitrust law to deny NIL opportunities until 2021 and continue to deny athletes a share of broadcasting revenue (BNIL). They seek certification of classes for football and men’s basketball players, women’s basketball players, players in other sports starting in 2016 and all D1 athletes who competed or will compete from June 15, 2020 (when the complaint was filed), to the date of judgment in the case, which is currently scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 27, 2025.

If the players can sue via classes and win their trial, they might be awarded hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in collective damages. But if players must sue individually, each potential case would be worth dramatically less. Many players would probably not incur the time and expense of litigation.

In April, the NCAA and the Power Five conferences filed a 50-page brief opposing certification. They argued that college athletes have very different NIL values—some earn millions, some earn nothing—and shouldn’t be grouped together for NIL purposes. The defendants also insist it’s “impossible” to determine which athletes would be in the classes since if college athletes could have earned NIL or BNIL, some would have stayed in school longer and displaced others who held those roster slots.

Further, the NCAA and Power Fiver depict the plaintiffs’ assertion that each of the five conferences should pay 10% of broadcast revenue to every scholarship football and basketball player as not based on real-world behavior and predicated on a non-existent category of rights, BNIL, existing in broadcast contracts. The defendants additionally suggest the plaintiffs’ proposed remedy would unfairly direct 96% of money to male athletes and would lead conferences and schools to violate Title IX.

Steve Berman, Jeffrey Kessler and other attorneys for House, Prince and Oliver dispute those arguments. They claim they’ve presented realistic methodologies to demonstrate class-wide injuries.

They maintain, for example, available facts “overwhelmingly demonstrate” that Electronic Arts would have published a college football game if the NCAA had not prohibited players from earning NIL as a condition of their eligibility. Evidence also indicates a college basketball video game would have been published. NIL revenue from these games would have been shared with thousands of players.

The attorneys also insist all scholarship Power Five football and basketball players “would have received BNIL compensation … regardless of whether they actually appear in telecasts” because that is how TV deals for team sports generally work.

In that same light, they criticize the NCAA and Power Five for “ignor[ing] the fact that separately valuing BNIL rights is not required in other sports leagues (like the NFL, NBA, and WNBA) because athletes are permitted to be paid for their NIL plus athletic services in a single compensation package.” Pro leagues, players’ unions and broadcast partners have “no reason” to isolate BNIL when the players are professionals paid via league-wide or team-wide TV deals. The attorneys stress they aren’t challenging the NCAA’s pay-for-play prohibition—this is a case about NIL—but argue that prohibition requires a different analysis.

The attorneys also dispute the NCAA’s argument that it’s impossible to know which players are in a class since some would have remained in school longer. They maintain “the data show that college athletes’ receipt of additional compensation (full-COA scholarships, Alston payments, and other enhanced benefits) has not resulted in a marked increase in the number of athletes choosing to stay in school rather than turn professional.” They also contend Power Five schools “had sufficient open scholarship slots” to “absorb” players who might have stuck around without many teammates losing coveted Power Five roster slots.

Lastly, the players’ attorneys reject the defendants’ Title IX argument as relying on “erroneous legal conclusions.” They note the NCAA and Power Five “cite no case law—because there is none—that Title IX applies to damages awards.” Title IX also doesn’t “apply to conferences” since they don’t receive federal money.