Northwestern Faculty Demand Hazing Report as Fitzgerald Eyes Suit

Six tenured faculty members at Northwestern University are demanding the school release the investigative report used as a basis to initially suspend and then fire head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The letter, sent on Monday, was addressed to president Michael Schill, athletic director Derrick Gragg and trustee chair Peter Barris. The six professors teach history, political science, religious studies and anthropology courses.

“The findings of the investigator should be made public to the fullest extent permitted by law, contingent on the consent of the victims,” the professors wrote in reference to a report authored by a law firm, ArentFox Schiff, on allegations of coerced sexual acts. The report followed a six-month investigation that included interviews with players, coaches and staff and was led by former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey. The report concluded there was sufficient evidence of hazing and of Fitzgerald’s failure to know and act.

“It is essential,” the letter warned, “to learn what was known by NU coaches, staff and administrators, and when, and what steps were taken or not taken to address hazing on the football team.”

The letter also demands reforms, in part because “many” Wildcat athletes feel “uncomfortable coming forward with concerns about behaviors they witnessed or pressures they experienced.” These athletes, the professors say, feared “retaliation or ostracism,” which only exacerbated the “potential for abuse.” The professors call for the installation of a “competent outside observer in the football locker room” to ensure that athletes and other students are protected.

The professors also want Fitzgerald to be “held accountable.” They question “his ability to protect our students and represent the university’s values.”

Whether the letter influenced Schill is unclear; in his statement Monday explaining why the university altered Fitzgerald’s status from suspended to fired, Schill referenced “discussions” with faculty and other groups.

The professors also urge the school to halt plans for an $800 million rebuild of Ryan Field. They reason that “disturbing evidence of harassment and abuse—and high-level efforts to minimize those problems—suggest that we need to get the existing house in order before expanding it.”

The letter is the latest sign the university might struggle to contain the scandal’s growing fallout.

Only hours after his firing, Fitzgerald released a statement saying he has instructed his law firm, Winston & Strawn, “to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.”

As Fitzgerald tells it, his two-week suspension was a negotiated term in a “mutual agreement” he reached with the university. The university then revoked the agreement “without any prior notification.”

Schill offers a sharply different account, saying the suspension “was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him.” Schill makes no mention of an “agreement” or anything like it.

Whether the agreement/imposed discipline is in writing will be an important factor in terms of establishing what Fitzgerald and Northwestern negotiated (if anything). It’s possible that emails sent by representatives for Fitzgerald and the school could prove illuminating. If instead the record is devoid of writing and relies on word of mouth and witness recollections, it could become a struggle to ascertain what took place.

Fitzgerald’s statement suggests a legal strategy in which he could sue for breach of two contracts: the so-called “mutual agreement” for the suspension and an employment contract that runs through 2030 and is paying Fitzgerald an annual salary of $5.75 million.

If the university had fired Fitzgerald without cause, it would simply pay him out per the contract. A firing with cause, in contrast, would likely relieve the school of the obligation to pay him at all. Fitzgerald could maintain Northwestern lacked grounds for cause since the school already deemed his wrongdoing to have merited a suspension, not a firing. He could point out that no additional evidence surfaced after the suspension was imposed, and no university hearings were held that could have provided him a forum to present his side before a firing.

To that point, Fitzgerald might argue that his suspension and firing were based on the same document—the ArentFox report—and he relied on an agreement with the school in which he accepted a suspension.

Schill’s statement on Monday doesn’t say the university obtained new evidence from what is discussed in the report; if the evidence merited a suspension last week, it’s not clear why the same evidence merited a firing this week. However, Schill does note his re-evaluation of Fitzgerald’s penalty followed numerous conversations with constituents, meaning he acquired new insights. The university would likely offer that rebuttal in a litigation.

The university has privacy considerations to weigh in releasing the report, which might contain student records and other personal information governed by, among other laws, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and Title IX. But it could release a version that redacts personal information. Schill’s statement on Monday noticeably added details that were withheld in previous statements, suggesting the school is willing to offer more info.

The university might also consider that a version of the report is likely to become public at some point. Accusers, Fitzgerald and government bodies could sue the school and the report could become a public record as an exhibit in a court filing. The university might want to release the report on its own terms.