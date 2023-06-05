Patrick Reed Invokes Thomas Jefferson in Bloomberg Defamation Suit

In a court document filed last week, LIV golfer Patrick Reed insists his defamation lawsuit against Bloomberg should proceed. The case turns on a January 2023 story about LIV’s purported attempt to gather data on 9/11 families that featured a photo of Reed wearing an LIV hat, and it could set a precedent for how media outlets cover legal controversies.

The Bloomberg story, “Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Is Using PGA Suit to Get Data on 9/11 Families, Court Told,” focuses on a lawsuit brought by LIV against Clout Public Affairs, a public relations firm retained by the PGA Tour. Clout objected to a LIV subpoena in part by accusing LIV of using its own firm to track another of Clout’s clients, 9/11 Justice, which consists of families of 9/11 victims and is suing Saudi Arabia. The story describes the broader litigation involving LIV and the PGA Tour as taking “a more sinister turn” on account of a developing connection to 9/11.

Reed isn’t referenced in the 708-word story, which mentions two other LIV golfers (Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith) in the context of “the Saudi project luring some of the sport’s biggest stars … with huge paychecks and unconventional tournaments.” The photo’s caption doesn’t mention Reed, stating only the name of the photographer and attribution to AFP/Getty Images.

Reed maintains Bloomberg’s photo selection was part of a “concerted scheme to defame, smear, and harm anyone associated with LIV.” Reed was one of the first golfers to sign with LIV and, his court documents say, he “remains one of its top stars and prominent golfers domestically and worldwide.” Reed argues Bloomberg and other media are “driven by the thirst for clicks, views, attention, and therefore substantial profit” and see “cozying up to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour” as an opportunistic strategy.

The photo, Reed argues, “creates the entirely false implication” that “through his alleged work” for Saudi Arabia, he is “complicit in trying to get data on 9/11 families and thus harm them–an utterly despicable and disgusting charge.” As Reed sees it, the photo was “intended to and did in fact create the strong implication and impression that [he] was personally involved in ‘sinister’ activities to harm 9/11 families.”

In a motion to dismiss filed in April, Bloomberg categorically rejects Reed’s portrayal. The media company stresses that Reed isn’t mentioned or even hinted at in the story. It also maintains the author’s use of “sinister turn” clearly referred to a portrayal of the “feud between LIV and PGA” and had nothing to do with Reed. The story, Bloomberg further holds, is fully accurate and presents “competing perspectives” in a “neutral manner.”

As to the photo, Bloomberg argues Reed “is hardly recognizable to the average reader.” The photo depicts Reed with “his face turned down and darkened by the shade of his cap,” and his eyes aren’t visible under the cap’s brim. Readers are arguably more likely to notice the prominent LIV Golf logo on the hat. “The innocuous use of a stock photo” does not connect Reed to the headline or story, Bloomberg contends.

In hopes of nudging the presiding judge, Timothy Corrigan of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, to deny the motion to dismiss, Reed quotes Thomas Jefferson saying in 1788, “I consider trial by jury as the only anchor ever yet imagined by man, by which government can be held to the principles of its constitution.”

Reed also references Judge Carl Nichols advancing U.S. Dominion’s defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani and others over their falsehoods about Dominion voting machines being used to “steal” the 2020 presidential election. Nichols reminded the parties that a court “must grant plaintiff the benefit of all inferences that can be derived from the facts alleged.”

Bloomberg interprets the legal dispute differently, stating Reed’s claims “must be” dismissed since “nothing in the [story] could reasonably be read to suggest that Plaintiff himself (one of many LIV golfers) was somehow personally involved in litigation positions or tactics taken by LIV or its counsel.”

Reed’s suit is an outgrowth of a larger legal battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour that centers on antitrust and contractual disputes regarding how the two golf leagues compete. The case began last year with 11 LIV golfers named as plaintiffs—none of whom was Reed—but as Sportico first reported in May, no golfers, only LIV itself, remain as parties to the case.

(Note: Bloomberg has since changed its photo; the original appears above this story).