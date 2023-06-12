Senate Probing PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger Over Saudi Ties

The not-finalized “newly formed entity” combining the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (European tour) and LIV Golf, which could spark antitrust litigation and other legal controversies, is now facing a potential showdown with U.S. senators.

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), sent a letter to LIV CEO Greg Norman requesting “documents and information” related to the entity’s formation. Blumenthal, who sits on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and is chairman of its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, stressed “concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.”

Blumenthal’s letter makes repeated references to LIV’s funder, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has about $676 billion in assets and invests in numerous businesses in the U.S. and elsewhere. Blumenthal noted that PIF is run by a board that makes decisions under the direction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom President Biden has denounced for the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi. Blumenthal also cited criticisms of Saudi Arabia’s attempts to “sportswash” or soften the country’s image at a time when the kingdom has a “deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad.”

The letter asks for an expansive scope of documents that rivals some of the most aggressive found in civil litigation. They include business documents connected to the new entity; all communications, including emails, WhatsApp messages, texts, calendar entries, voice mails and meeting minutes; all records related to “any dispute” between LIV, PIF, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PGA Tour or PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan; and all relevant legal records, including responses to law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

The letter asks for cooperation but doesn’t compel it. If LIV responds, it could simply decline to provide the materials or share only some of the requested documents. If the Senate is unsatisfied with LIV’s response, it could issue subpoenas that threaten contempt criminal charges for non-compliance or hold public hearings where Norman—and possibly others, such as Al-Rumayyan and Monahan—are requested to appear as witnesses who would testify under oath. Blumenthal could also make similar requests to the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, which is headquartered in Florida.

PIF and Al-Rumayyan have already shown their willingness to legally challenge requests to provide documents and sit for sworn testimony in the U.S.

During the antitrust litigation with the PGA Tour, PIF and Al-Rumayyan were ordered by a federal judge to comply with subpoenas in New York City. While under oath, Al-Rumayyan and other Saudi officials could be asked if PIF has lost business because of human rights concerns related to the Saudi government or the crown prince—a line of questioning where untruthful answers could lead to perjury charges and where truthful answers might pose their own set of problems in Saudi Arabia.

PIF and Al-Rumayyan objected by invoking the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally makes foreign governments and leaders immune from litigation. They had appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit when LIV and the PGA Tour joining forces ended their litigation.

There are several legal arguments that LIV, as well as the PGA Tour and DP tour, could raise to a federal judge if the Senate demands they turn over documents.

Some of the documents contain materials that are likely governed by non-disclosure agreements or contain trade secrets and other proprietary information. The materials are also in part protected by attorney-client privilege and work-product doctrine, which exempts materials obtained by attorneys in investigations if in anticipation of litigation or trial.

As the Senate seeks answers on the new entity, the Justice Department’s antitrust division is probing the legal ramifications of competition for pro golfers.