Senate Golf Hearing May Augur Future of Foreign Investment in Sports

The nascent “newly formed entity” combining the commercial operations of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour (European tour) and LIV Golf will be scrutinized by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in a hearing that will shape how Saudi Arabia and other countries influence U.S. sports going forward.

Members of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, part of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, will focus on “the implications for the future of golf and Saudi Arabia’s influence in the United States.” The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET in the Dirksen Senate Office Building and can be watched live here.

PGA Tour COO Ron Price and policy board independent director Jimmy Dunne—who was instrumental in facilitating the talks between the tour and LIV—will appear as witnesses.

“We look forward to appearing before the Senate Subcommittee to answer their questions about the framework agreement that keeps the PGA Tour as the leader of professional golf’s future and benefits our players, our fans, and our sport,” the PGA Tour stated.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and LIV CEO Greg Norman declined invitations because of “scheduling conflicts.”

Subcommittee chair Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recently said Al-Rumayyan and Norman will appear “in the very near future.” Blumenthal added the two men “have valuable information to share about the operations of the Public Investment Fund, the future of LIV Golf, and Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest in golf and other sports.”

Price and Dunne, meanwhile, will likely face at least four main areas of questioning.

First is whether PIF’s backing of the new golf entity and potentially other sports leagues presents national security risks and political concerns. This is effectively the stated purpose of the hearing.

Blumenthal and other lawmakers have criticized PIF’s oversight by a board directed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom President Biden has denounced for the torture and murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi and who oversees a government often cited for human rights abuses.

PIF’s investment in golf, and potentially men’s tennis and other sports, has been labeled—including by PGA Tour attorneys in court documents—“sportswashing” or a strategy to soften a country’s image and distract from disturbing behavior.

It was only a few months ago when the PGA Tour sought emails from a public affairs group hired by LIV containing such terms as “Khashoggi,” as well as “9/11,” “terror” and “September 11.” In the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

The PGA Tour’s abrupt shift from depicting LIV Golf as an international villain to a trusted business partner is fair game for questioning. Price and Dunne will probably say the decision was complicated, but the chance to end a costly litigation that would have lasted years was appealing. In an op-ed published by The Athletic on Monday, Price raised that point, writing his organization valued the end of a “destructive” legal battle with LIV.

Price and Dunne might also stress that the PGA Tour will appoint most of the new entity’s board of directors and oversee operations, businesses and investments. They’ll likely downplay the PIF’s role to one where it provides funding while punting major decisions to the PGA Tour.

Expect Price and Dunne to carefully define their respective areas of expertise as a way of deflecting certain questions and limiting the scope of discussion.

Price is a certified public accountant and business executive whose responsibilities have grown in PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s absence. Dunne, a Notre Dame alumnus and trustee, is a former Wall Street investment banker who’s been praised for his work with 9/11 families. Neither is an attorney nor an expert on foreign policy and geopolitical matters.

The duo might also steer clear of commenting on whether the PIF will pursue relationships with other sports. Some senators might wish to discuss additional countries’ pursuits in sports, such as the Qatari Investment Authority’s purchase of a minority stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals. Price and Dunne could contend that’s far afield from what they’re prepared to discuss. They could also note they can’t speak on behalf of LIV or the PIF.

A second main area of questioning will likely tackle whether golfers, some of whom turned down lucrative LIV offers out of loyalty to the PGA Tour, have sufficient input on sudden transformations to their sport and their careers.

The PGA Tour is a membership organization, with golfers as members. They have legal rights guaranteed by a handbook and other documents. Member golfers have a voice on the PGA Tour Policy Board, which sets membership rules and regulates internal affairs.

This is a topic where both Price and Dunne are knowledgeable and will be expected to provide detailed answers. It wouldn’t be surprising if a senator questions the absence of a golfer on the panel.

The third area of likely interest is antitrust and competition. Although the Senate Judiciary Committee has a subcommittee for antitrust matters, the investigative subcommittee’s charge is expansive, covering the right to examine “all aspects” of “lawlessness within the United States.” Senators might inquire whether the PGA Tour and LIV will function as competitors or collaborators after the new entity is formed, and how opportunities for golfers, TV networks and fans will shake out. The Justice Department will likely be paying attention as it is conducting its own antitrust investigation.

Lastly, senators will probably ask about the PGA Tour’s intent to preserve its tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(6) entity after its new, for-profit entity with LIV is formed. Senators could question why the tour should maintain such a favorable status when it will simultaneously enjoy a for-profit business relationship with a foreign-funded business. They might also inquire as to how materials will be shared; nonprofits have a greater legal obligation to make financial data public than for-profits.

Expect senators to draw from documents voluntarily disclosed by the PGA Tour and LIV in response to committee requests. The committee has demanded emails, WhatsApp messages, texts, calendar entries, voice mails and meeting minutes pertaining to how executives decided to merge after waging a contentious legal battle. The committee has the right to subpoena records if it feels the PGA Tour and LIV aren’t cooperative (and the PGA Tour and LIV could challenge those subpoenas in court).

While Tuesday’s hearing will generate headlines and soundbites, its legal and legislative impact is questionable.

Congress has recently held NIL and college sports hearings, which garnered media attention and poignant commentaries. But to date, none has sparked any change to federal law or policy.