Senate Bills Target PGA Tour Tax Exemption, Sovereign Wealth Funds

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced two bills on Wednesday aimed at curtailing tax law benefits enjoyed by the PGA Tour and its new business partner, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), as the two organizations, along with the DP World Tour, form a yet-to-be-finalized and unnamed for-profit entity.

The Sports League Tax-Exempt Status Limitation Act (Tax Exempt Act) would alter the 501(c)(6) designation in the Internal Revenue Code to exclude the PGA Tour and other sports organizations with assets exceeding $500 million.

As Sportico recently detailed, the PGA Tour’s tax-exempt status has saved it many millions of dollars. The tour, which stresses how it donates significant money to charitable causes, reported $4.5 billion in total assets and $3.3 billion in liabilities in 2021. One feature of tax-exempt status is a heightened legal obligation to disclose salaries, expenses and other financial information via 990 forms.

Wyden argues the legislation is justified in part because the PGA Tour abruptly shifted from competing against PIF’s LIV Golf and pressuring its golfers to not join the Saudi-funded league to joining hands when the economics made sense.

“An organization that betrays its own word and agrees to become a profit generator for Saudi Arabia’s brutal regime has disqualified itself for a tax exemption,” Wyden said in a statement.

Last month, Wyden launched an investigation into the proposed entity’s financial structure and its implications for censorship and national security. The Senate Finance Committee has expressed particular concern for “the PGA Tour’s potential ownership interests in real estate near U.S. military facilities or sensitive manufacturing facilities.”

Earlier this month, both Republican and Democratic senators on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee grilled PGA Tour COO Ron Price and policy board director Jimmy Dunne over the PGA Tour’s business relationship with the Saudi government as well as its business dealings in China. The Department of Justice is also probing the PGA Tour’s arrangement with LIV and DP World Tour for possible antitrust violations.

Wyden’s other bill, the Ending Tax Breaks for Massive Sovereign Wealth Funds Act (Wealth Funds Act), would compel certain sovereign wealth funds to pay a 30% withholding tax on dividends, interest and other payments for which they are currently exempted.

The Wealth Funds Act would apply to funds belonging to countries that have more than $100 billion invested globally, unless those countries have a free trade agreement or tax treaty with the U.S. and are not classified as a “foreign country of concern” by the U.S. State Department. The Senate Finance Committee says the Wealth Funds Act would apply to six countries: China, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

PIF isn’t the only sovereign wealth fund from one of those six countries with ties to U.S. sports leagues.

The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a passive minority stake (about 5%) in Washington Wizards and Capitals parent Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS all feature rules limiting the maximum equity a team can sell to sovereign wealth funds (30%) and the maximum equity a single fund can own in one team (15% to 20%). The NFL does not allow sovereign wealth funds to buy a portion of a team.

It will be a while before Wyden’s bills work their way through Congress. The Senate recesses Friday and reconvenes on Sept. 5. Many members will partake in the 2024 election cycle as either candidates or campaigners, further slowing things down. But hearings could be held in the months ahead, with demands that PGA Tour and LIV officials testify.