Sage Steele Departs ESPN After Settling Lawsuit Over Employee Speech

Sage Steele and ESPN have ended their working relationship and their litigation.

On Tuesday, the SportsCenter anchor wrote on Twitter that she has “successfully settled” her “case with ESPN/Disney,” while ESPN issued a statement saying the network and Steele “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Steele, 50, added that her decision to leave is based on her desire to “exercise my [F]irst [A]mendment rights more freely.”

Last year, Steele sued ESPN in a Connecticut Superior Court for breach of contract, bad faith, infliction of emotional distress and violation of a unique Connecticut statute that makes it illegal for employers to discipline employees for constitutionally protected speech.

Steele argued that although she wasn’t fired, suspended, fined or otherwise disciplined, ESPN nonetheless downgraded her prominence and forced her to publicly apologize after she made controversial comments about former President Barack Obama and COVID-19 vaccines.

During a September 2021 podcast of Uncut with Jay Cutler, Steele suggested that Obama, whose mother, Ann Dunham, was white and who was largely raised by Dunham, doesn’t count as “black.” She also ridiculed ESPN’s pandemic-era policy requiring that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In court filings, ESPN lambasted the lawsuit as meritless, in part because it never took adverse employment action against Steele, who was not docked pay or benefits or barred from entering the workplace. ESPN also insisted that, as a private media company, it has the right to decide who goes on TV and to make other casting decisions.

Steele’s case was aided in part by a Connecticut statute forbidding employers, including private ones, from punishing employees when they engage in speech protected by the First Amendment.

Although Steele’s comments about Obama and vaccines were controversial and, in questioning Obama’s racial identity, arguably offensive, they fell within the ambit of free expression enjoyed by Americans under the First Amendment.

Unfortunately for Steele, the statute at issue contained a major exception.

It only applies when the employee’s speech “does not substantially or materially interfere with the employee’s bona fide job performance or the working relationship between the employee and the employer.”

ESPN argued Steele’s comments were professionally disruptive and the network gave specific examples. It wrote that a public relations team for Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry informed ESPN that Berry would not sit for an interview with Steele at the 2021 ESPNW summit because of Steele’s comments. ESPN also claimed that organizers for a V Foundation fundraiser asked ESPN to remove Steele from an event based on her “anti-science” viewpoints.

While Steele says she intends to exercise her First Amendment rights more freely, her concern appears to be more about how “freely” she can speak without her employer passing judgment.

The First Amendment is about government action; at no point was the government going to punish Steele for what she said.

If Steele joins another network, she’ll be bound by the terms of her employment contract, an employee manual, workplace rules and, potentially, a collective bargaining agreement. Those contracts will contain language that governs how her employer can restrict employee speech—in other words, she’ll face the same situation she experienced at ESPN, with potentially different rules about speech.