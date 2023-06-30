SCOTUS Ends Biden Loan Plan for Students, Athletes

One day after declaring that race-based college admissions policies are unconstitutional, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday held that the Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to $400 billion in student loans unlawfully exceeds the authority granted by the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (Heroes) Act of 2003.

The plan would have erased the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowered the obligations of 23 million others, from, on median projections, $29,400 to $13,600.

Both current and past college students would have been eligible for relief, provided they met certain requirements. They could earn no more than $125,000 a year ($250,000 for married couples) and must have taken a loan offered by the federal government, such as a federal direct student loan or a federal plus loan; privately held loans would not have been canceled or reduced under the Biden plan. Holders of Pell Grants, which under certain circumstances must be repaid, would have also benefited.

While data on the intended beneficiaries was in flux, some beneficiaries would have been college athletes.

Much attention flows to college athletes who attend college on full scholarships as part of playing a high-profile, revenue-generating sport, but only about 1% of college athletes obtain full athletic scholarships. The vast majority either do not receive an athletic scholarship or get a partial one, sometimes of only a few thousand dollars. Scholarships are typically guaranteed on a year-to-year basis, too, meaning money for one year might not be there the next.

Without scholarship money to pay tuition and the costs associated with college, many college athletes, like their non-athlete classmates, turn to loans. According to Statista, as of a few years ago, more than 40% of college athletes had incurred at least $20,000 in debt. Meanwhile, Education Data Initiative finds that 32% of college students accept a federal loan and 20% of American adults report they have outstanding college debt.

The attorneys general of six states—Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina—challenged the program, which has been on pause pending the Supreme Court’s review.

The core problem, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 6-3 opinion, is that the plan relies on a statute, the Heroes Act, that doesn’t contain language authorizing loan cancellation.

As worded, the Heroes Act authorizes the Secretary of Education to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs … as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.”

The Biden plan, Roberts wrote, defies this language in several ways.

For starters, Roberts reasoned the word “modify” doesn’t allow “basic and fundamental changes in the scheme.” Roberts quoted Black’s Law Dictionary for a definition of modify to include “to make small changes” and “to make more moderate or less sweeping.” The Chief Justice noted this language has previously authorized an extension of time to pay, a reduction in the number of necessary tax forms and other restrained measures. But Roberts said “modify” doesn’t permit Cardona to wipe out all the debt owed by a debtor to the government.

Roberts also concluded the word “waiver” doesn’t allow for what the majority regards as “a novel and fundamentally different loan forgiveness program.” In previous usages of a waiver, the federal government limited its application to the waiving of “a particular legal requirement,” such as the requirement that a student complete a written form for a leave of absence. The Biden plan’s reliance on “waiver,” Roberts maintained, exaggerates what that word means in the context of the Heroes Act.

Also problematic to Roberts was Biden invoking the claim the plan was necessary “to ensure that in the face of a national emergency that is causing financial harm to borrowers.”

Roberts said the relevant question is “not whether something should be done” about millions of Americans struggling with student debt but “who has the authority to do it.” As the majority see it, Biden’s plan reflected “the Executive seizing the power of the Legislature” by pursuing a policy that no law authorized.

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented.

Kagan insisted the majority erred. She wrote the six states lacked standing to sue. Those states, Kagan surmised, raised assorted objections that amounted to “general grievances” that fail to “show the particularized injury needed to bring suit.”

Kagan also criticized the majority for dwelling on the word “modify” in the Heroes Act and minimizing the scope of the accompanying word “waive.”

“The majority’s cardinal error is reading ‘modify’ as if it were the only word in the statutory delegation,” Kagan argued. She added, “the dominant piece of context is that ‘modify’ does not stand alone. It is one part of a couplet: ‘waive or modify.’ The first verb, as discussed above, means eliminate—usually the most substantial kind of change.”