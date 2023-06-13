SCOTUS Chews on Dog Toys and Penn State Over IP Protections

The internet is rife with clothing, apparel, toys and other products that use pro and college teams’ and leagues’ trademarks without permission.

Two new developments could elevate legal risks for retailers selling such items.

The first took place last Thursday, when the U.S. Supreme Court held that Jack Daniel’s Properties’ infringement case against a company that made a chewable dog toy parodying the famous liquor bottle shouldn’t have been resolved on First Amendment free speech grounds.

The second happened six days earlier, when Penn State filed a brief in support of a motion for summary judgment in its case against Vintage Brand, an online merchant that sells vintage and retro products that the university argues are “virtually indistinguishable from the real thing.”

While the two cases involve different products, both impact the rights of leagues, conferences and teams to protect their brands.

The Jack Daniel’s case has attracted media attention partly because of how VIP Products lampooned the iconic Tennessee whiskey in its Bad Spaniels toy. VIP replaced “Old No. 7 Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey” with “Old No. 2 On Your Tennessee Carpet.” The case has generated “poop-themed dog toy” and similar eye-catching headlines, but is really, albeit less theatrically, about IP standards of review.

A district court initially sided with Jack Daniel’s because survey data and other markers indicated consumers were likely to be confused about who made the Bad Spaniels toy. An unwanted association with dog poop was also a factor. The Ninth Circuit reversed, finding the wrong test for infringement had been applied. The Ninth Circuit ruled the so-called “Rogers test” applies, and it focuses not on consumer confusion but on whether there is fair use as protected by the First Amendment.

Writing for a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court, Justice Elena Kagan clarified how a court should address whether there was infringement. She stressed in situations the one with the dog toy, consumer confusion about the source is a crucial factor. VIP’s design “cribbed Jack Daniel’s features,” including colors and fonts, so even though it identified itself as the dog toy’s source, it did so in a way that didn’t clearly signal to consumers that they were buying a VIP product.

Kagan contrasted VIP’s use of Jack Daniel’s trademarks to cases where the alleged infringer is attempting to “perform some other expressive function.” She referenced University of Alabama Board of Trustees v. New Art Life, a case involving an artist who sold works depicting Crimson Tide football games. The university objected because the artwork featured trademarked football uniforms. But the Eleventh Circuit sided with the artist, finding the purpose of his art was to memorialize football history.

The Ninth Circuit erred in the VIP case, Kagan explained, because it asked the wrong question: Whether the dog toy is a parody of Jack Daniel’s (it clearly was) and thus deserving of First Amendment protection? The problem with that approach is “few trademark cases” where a mark is used as a source identifier would ever get to the likelihood-of-confusion analysis. Kagan acknowledged “VIP’s efforts to ridicule Jack Daniel’s” could help show consumers weren’t confused, but that question needs to be examined in future proceedings at the district court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling bolsters intellectual protection for leagues, conferences, teams and schools when they object to caricaturing goods that use sports trademarks without permission and where the use is at least in part for source identification. While suing humorists can backfire if it seems thin-skinned, Jack Daniel’s v. VIP will be helpful precedent if a use is damaging to a brand and if consumers could be confused as to whether it might be an official product.

The Penn State case is also about use of trademarks, but the issues are cast in a different light.

Vintage uses Penn State-related properties and insists its use is not for identifying Penn State as to the source. Instead, the use is “purely ornamental” and a vehicle for consumers to express support for the school—whether or not they do so through official products. The school sharply disagrees, arguing that using the school’s brand and the famed Pozniak Lion logo are understood by consumers as identifying Penn State as the product’s source.

Last year a federal judge in Pennsylvania denied Penn State’s motion to dismiss a counterclaim, reasoning that Vintage had presented a plausible claim that warranted further review.

Penn State contends the past year of pretrial discovery has only strengthened its arguments. An expert witness measured likelihood of confusion for Vintage T-shirts and found nearly 40% of respondents being “confused as to source, sponsorship, affiliation or licensure” for one shirt. Penn State and Vintage, the university maintains, are also in “direct competition,” with both selling “hats, socks, mugs, tumblers, drinkware, koozies, coasters, water bottles, posters, wall art, magnets, cutting boards and puzzles” and both targeting “people looking to buy Penn State-related merchandise online.”

As it has done throughout the litigation, Vintage will respond in court filings. Expect the company to continue to insist its products are lawful. The outcome of the case will impact how sports industry stakeholders protect their brands.