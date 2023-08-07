Super Conferences as NCAA Pro Leagues Could Untangle Employee Debate

After mass defections from the Pac-12, there’s no telling where conference realignment will stop but the oft-speculated possibility that the Power Five will eventually morph into two super conferences seems to inch closer to reality every day.

If that structure sounds familiar, it should. It’s reminiscent of the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

Such an outcome might save college sports as we know it.

Separating the few dozen true powerhouses that generate the most revenue, attract the highest TV ratings and recruit pro prospects would make it easier to professionalize them without having to do the same for the more than 1,000 other schools in Divisions I, II and III.

This isn’t such a radical idea.

When he became NCAA president in March, Charlie Baker told Sportico the roughly 520,000 active athletes in NCAA sports fall into one of two categories. The vast majority play “traditional college sports.” A much smaller group, around 10,000 athletes, play “big-time college sports.” The latter provides the labor for what generates much of a multibillion-dollar industry.

In a law review article I’ve co-authored with Marc Edelman and John Holden titled The Collegiate Athlete-Employee, we contend that asking “Are college athletes employees?” doesn’t mean much unless we know which category of college athletes we have in mind.

We suggest a multifactor question that draws from labor and employment law principles. It measures how meaningfully athletes at a college provide revenue, whether those athletes substantially enhance their colleges’ goodwill and whether the proceeds derived from a college sports team are passed along to their team’s coaches and administrators in the form of above-market salaries. The relationship between an athlete and their college therefore hinges on the college.

A pro league for college sports could be what it sounds like. The athletes would be recognized as employees of their schools. They might form a union, or multiple unions, and collectively bargain with the colleges or league. The players could share TV money and revenue generated from licensing and intellectual property. They could obtain health care and pension benefits that last long after their collegiate careers end.

Players and colleges wouldn’t need to reinvent the wheel. They’d have decades of negotiations between major pro leagues and players’ associations to draw upon.

The players could remain students, too. There’s no law preventing colleges from enrolling people who hold jobs, including with the school. Higher ed these days recruits and educates students who work and juggle family responsibilities. The players might be part-time students. That’s okay. College doesn’t “have to” be completed in four years.

Creating a league won’t be easy.

The NCAA, not known for swift action or transformative moves, would need to approve and adopt professionalism standards for a small group of member schools. Allowing paid college athletes would go against the NCAA’s DNA.

Then there’s the money part. According to the NCAA, only about 25 athletics programs are profitable. That figure has been challenged, including in regard to accounting methods, causation (paying a coach millions of dollars plays an obvious role) and whether it captures how athletics aids alumni fundraising, admissions and marketing. But taking it at face value, most schools would say they can’t afford to pay the athletes. That’s fine, since no school would be forced into the league.

Title IX would likely surface as a hurdle. NCAA attorneys raise it whenever there’s a legal challenge to an NCAA rule limiting athlete compensation.

The basic pitch is a school can’t compensate male athletes at higher levels unless it compensates female athletes along the same lines.

That it is more of a complaint about spending than it is a useful comment about the law.

Title IX has not, and will not, stop courts from finding a violation of antitrust, labor, intellectual property or another area of law. A school in a pro league would need to comply with Title IX and all other laws, just as it would if a court declared that school’s athletes are employees.

There are also tax considerations. The players would need to pay taxes on earnings, though that means they’re earning money. Colleges might also lose tax breaks. Many qualify for federal tax-exemption under tax code provisions for education. Notably, colleges haven’t lost tax breaks when paying coaches millions of dollars and building state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

No plan is without complications. But inaction is risky, too.

The danger for the NCAA in maintaining amateurism for all is that if a court or federal agency decides college athletes are employees, there’s a good chance that decree will apply to most or all DI schools and maybe the more than 700 colleges in DII and DIII, as well.

Johnson v. NCAA, the NLRB petition involving USC athletes, and federal and state bills could lead to much wider populations of college athletes becoming employees than would a few dozen schools in super conferences. Some schools, especially those that generate meager revenue from athletics, might cut varsity sports and convert teams to club or intramural. Some of what has made college sports special and favorably changed the lives of college students who suit up could be lost.

The NCAA can innovate on its own terms or wait for judges, lawmakers, regulators and other outsiders to impose innovation.

The choice seems clear.