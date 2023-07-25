Tottenham Hotspur Owner Joe Lewis Charged with Insider Trading

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday that Tottenham Hotspur owner Joseph Lewis has been indicted for “orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme.”

Damian Williams says that for “years” Lewis, 86, has repeatedly “abused his access to corporate board rooms” by sharing non-public and financially sensitive information with his romantic partners, friends, personal assistants and private pilots. The recipients of Lewis’ alleged knowledge used what they learned to make millions of dollars in the stock market. They knew when to buy and when to sell.

Williams says that the British billionaire provided tips as a method of compensating his employees or as gifts to loved ones and friends.

Lewis faces 19 counts, including securities fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. These charges involve unlawfully transmitting non-public information in connection with the purchase and sale of securities, such as stocks.

If convicted on all counts, and if the sentences ran consecutively rather than concurrently, Lewis would theoretically face decades in prison. In reality, his sentence would be much shorter. But even a limited win for the government could lead to a prison sentence of some duration.

And federal prosecutors usually prevail. According to Pew Research, in fiscal year 2022, only 290 of 71,954 defendants in federal criminal cases—a mere 0.4%—went to trial and were acquitted. During that same period, 89.5% of defendants pleaded guilty. It’s sometimes said that when a person is charged with a federal crime, the defense attorney’s ability to negotiate a plea deal is paramount.

But Lewis is no ordinary defendant. Sportico recently valued his team at $3.19 billion and his personal net worth has been estimated in excess of $6 billion. He has the wealth to hire an elite legal team and boost his odds of acquittal considerably.

In a statement shared with media, Lewis’ attorney, David Zornow of Skadden Arps, said, “The government has made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment. Mr. Lewis has come to the U.S. voluntarily to answer these ill-conceived charges, and we will defend him vigorously in court.”

Zornow’s statement indicates that Lewis will not attempt to delay prosecution by remaining in the United Kingdom and forcing the U.S. to pursue him via extradition, a process that can take months or years and would involve UK courts.

With assistance from Asli Pelit.