Tuberville, Manchin Add Another NIL Option for Congress

There’s been no shortage of NIL bills in Congress, but Tuesday marked the first time a former college football coach put his name behind a bill.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who was head coach at both Auburn and Cincinnati, and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va), introduced the “Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports Act of 2023.”

The bill largely tracks other NIL bills, including by preempting state NIL laws, but goes further in some ways.

For instance, it would require that any third party that seeks to boost a team or provide a benefit to a college athlete must be “formally associated” with a school. A formal association would require a “written contract pursuant to the normal policies” of that school. This policy would appear to limit collectives to entities that are contractually connected to a school.

The bill would also allow the NCAA or a school to prohibit an NIL deal related to “adult entertainment, sexually suggestive products, or sex-oriented products,” as well as deals connected to gambling, tobacco, marijuana, weapons, firearms and other products and services that might run afoul of a university’s mission statement. This language would be advantageous to private, religiously affiliated schools that restrict certain activities and business associations. The language would be less valuable to public universities that must comply with First Amendment free speech protections in how they oversee students.

The transfer portal would also get a jolt should the Act become law. It would generally require three years of athletic eligibility before a transfer is permissible, but carves out several exceptions. They include a family member who has died or been diagnosed with a terminal illness, or when a coach leaves a school.

The Act also contemplates the Federal Trade Commission’s creating an NIL contract template that would standardize language for timeline, performance and compensation.

Borrowing from an idea expressed in a draft bill recently circulated by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), the Act would require colleges to pay health care expenses of their athletes—schools reporting at least $20 million a year in revenue would be responsible for two years after an athlete stops playing while those reporting at least $50 million would be on the hook for four years.

The Act doesn’t address whether college athletes should or should not be employees, nor does it propose an antitrust exemption for the NCAA (though it does offer the NCAA a limitation of liability provision whereby it can argue it complied with the Act). Avoiding those topics ensures the Act focuses on NIL and doesn’t advance policy positions likely to attract rebuke.

Still, like all NIL bills, this one will face hurdles.

Some in Congress would prefer to let the NIL market play out at the state level, without federal intervention, and in a free market. The NCAA could also more stringently enforce existing NIL rules that prohibit pay-for-play. The NCAA also has favorable case precedent if it sought to challenge a state that prevents the NCAA from enforcing a membership rule.

Manchin and Tuberville have also introduced their bill as an election year nears, when the legislative process slows and members are often on the road campaigning. These factors, coupled with an already divided Congress and embittered political environment, could make it difficult for any NIL bill to gain traction.