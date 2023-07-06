Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta’s ‘Copycat’ Threads App

As the sports world figures out what to make of Meta’s new so-called “ killer,” Threads, Twitter is threatening to go to court to halt what it denigrates as an opportunistic “copycat.”

Hours after Meta launched Threads, Alex Spiro, an attorney at Quinn Emanuel who represents X Corp. (successor in interest to Twitter Inc.), sent a demand letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claiming Twitter has “serious concerns” Meta may have “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

Spiro’s letter, reported by Semafor, suggests that Meta’s hiring of “dozens of former Twitter employees” is part of a pattern to extract intelligence and know-how for building a similar app. Those employees allegedly possessed and retained trade secrets, including through documents and electronic devices, and were contractually barred from sharing them.

Spiro warns of a lawsuit that would seek monetary damages and a petition for an injunction that, if successful, could suspend Threads from continuing to operate. He demands that, in preparation for potential litigation, Meta preserve emails and other documents “related to the recruitment, hiring and onboarding of these former Twitter employees.” Spiro also warns that Meta is legally barred from crawling or scraping Twitter’s followers or following data. The letter notes that Twitter’s terms of service prohibit crawling and scraping, including for widgets, buttons and ads, without Twitter’s permission.

Twitter would face several hurdles in trade secrets litigation. It would need to prove the information at issue qualifies as a trade secret in that it provides Twitter with a competitive business advantage over rivals and would-be rivals. The information must also have generally not been known or shared with the public, and the plaintiff has a duty to show steps were taken to keep it secret.

Much of what makes Twitter work, like other social media apps, is publicly available or available to subscribers and advertisers. That arrangement is different from engineering designs, pharmaceutical drug formulas and recipes for foods and soft drinks. Plus, in March, Twitter CEO Elon Musk voluntarily released the source code for Twitter’s recommendation algorithm. The move came after other parts of Twitter’s code were leaked without permission in a breach.

Another likely hurdle for Twitter is that even if former employees were contractually barred from disclosing certain knowledge, those contractual terms might not be enforceable.

Twitter is headquartered in California, where nondisclosure agreements are aggressively scrutinized by courts. NDAs must be very specific, narrowly defined and reasonable to withstand scrutiny. Twitter also abruptly terminated numerous employees after Musk took over last year; if Twitter hasn’t met its financial obligations to those former employees in terms of severance pay and other contracted post-employment benefits, those employees might be relieved of their obligations to Twitter.

Spiro, 40, is no stranger to high-profile litigation. He has represented Musk, tennis star Naomi Osaka, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, entrepreneur Jay-Z, former NBA player Thabo Sefolosha and other prominent figures.

As a legal fight with Twitter potentially nears, Meta says Threads has attracted more than 30 million sign-ups in the first day. Several are famous athletes, including Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who joked he and a burner account can be found there.