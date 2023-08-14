UFC Fighters Land a Blow With Judge’s Order in Class Action Pay Fight

The antitrust battle for better pay and greater free agency that pits Cung Le and five other former UFC fighters against the MMA league entered a new phase last Thursday, when U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware issued a lengthy order partially certifying their case as a class action.

Le v. Zuffa has massive implications for UFC and its fighters, as well as for the future of MMA, and Boulware’s latest opinion, which totals more than 31,000 words, reflects the enormity of the issues at play. In 2020, Boulware indicated that he would do exactly what he did last week, granting the fighters’ motion to certify a “bout class” that competitors in one or more UFC bouts that took place, or were broadcast, in the U.S. from Dec. 16, 2010, to June 30, 2017. That class contains over 1,200 people, the judge wrote.

UFC contested certification on several grounds, including that more prominent and successful fighters possessed more negotiating leverage and thus shouldn’t be grouped with the six plaintiffs. UFC also argued former fighters and current fighters have different objectives, with former fighters most interested in maximizing monetary damages whereas current fighters likely have a greater interest in changing rules.

Boulware disagreed, finding that claims for the six fighters, who are represented by Joseph Saveri and other antitrust attorneys, need only be “reasonably coextensive” and not “substantially identical” to other fighters. He also wrote that both former and current fighters share the overarching goal of obtaining more compensation.

Certification means fighters who fought during the class period would be eligible to receive a portion of damages should the plaintiffs prevail. They’d also be eligible for proceeds from any settlement.

On the other hand, Boulware denied the fighters’ motion to certify an “identity class,” which would have included fighters whose identity was used—the fighters say unlawfully—in video games and other licensed merchandise and promotional materials, at least in part, because fighters “significantly vary in notoriety.”

The case centers on fighters’ claims that the UFC functions as a monopsony, which is akin to a monopoly except instead of selling products or services—think Microsoft and computer operating systems—a monopsony is a buyer of services.

Like other MMA promotions, UFC is in the business of “buying” the services of elite professional MMA fighters. Those fighters argue that UFC has too much control in buying those services, and it uses anti-competitive practices to pay fighters less and to stymie rival MMA promotions.

This is the same core issue that drove LIV Golf and 11 of its golfers’ antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which they accused of being a monopsony in the market for elite professional golfers’ services. In a preliminary hearing last year, a federal judge expressed skepticism toward that allegation. The case ended via a settlement in June, and the PGA Tour and LIV are now negotiating a deal that would make them business partners.

UFC fighters are, like pro golfers, independent contractors; how much each earns reflects individual success and fame. Unlike players in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB and NHL, UFC fighters have not formed a union and thus do not collectively bargain economic rules, such as a fixed share of league income. This has legal significance: Rules in a CBA pertaining to wages, hours and other conditions are generally exempt from antitrust scrutiny since they reflect labor and management giving and taking, and finding consensus.

UFC fighters sign two contracts, a Promotional and Ancillary Rights Agreement and a Bout Agreement. These agreements stipulate fighters must fight to receive compensation and that victors are paid more.

The agreements also contain clauses that restrict competition. For example, an exclusion clause requires a UFC fighter to fight for UFC and not rival MMA leagues. A right-to-match clause allows UFC to match a contract from a competitor, an exclusive negotiation clause supplies UFC with a 30- to 90-day window to negotiate exclusively, and a champion’s clause empowers UFC to extend a fighter’s contract if he or she becomes a title-holding champion.

Boulware was critical of these provisions, writing that they limit “fighters’ ability to control their careers and compensation.” The judge seemed particularly troubled by how provisions prevent some fighters “from becoming free agents” for as long as 15 months after their last bout.

The judge also portrayed UFC as head and shoulders above other MMA promoters. He wrote that “except for Bellator and Strikeforce,” other MMA options for fighters tend to be “small regional outfits” that “consider themselves to be minor leagues.” These smaller promotions sometimes even offer “UFC-out” clauses, enabling a fighter to exit and join UFC.

Even Bellator and Strikeforce, Boulware suggests, are not on the same level as UFC, though they similarly compete for TV airtime, sponsorship deals and media attention. According to data provided by the plaintiffs, Bellator, Strikeforce and World Series of Fighting have combined for less than 10% of total revenues from MMA live bout events and associated products sold to customers, including viewers, cable networks, broadcast networks and sponsors.

UFC disputes the fighters’ contentions in several ways.

Most crucially, UFC argues its success reflects merit in that it offers fans and fighters a superior product than other MMA promotions. UFC depicts its fighters’ contracts as sensible business arrangements that have made MMA more commercially successful, including for fighters.

UFC has noted that total compensation for fighters has increased by over 600% since 2005, that it pays fighters much more than other MMA outfits and offers fighters world-class training facilities and instructors. UFC further stresses that while players in NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL have negotiated 48% of 50% shares of their league revenues, those amounts are borne through the give-and-take of collective bargaining. There is no law that, in the absence of a CBA or other contract, guarantees workers a certain share of their employer’s income.

Boulware wasn’t persuaded by those points. He believed there is a “dearth of evidence” that UFC policies have “contributed to the development of MMA.” The judge criticized UFC for what he regarded as leveraging bargaining power to “pressure” fighters into accepting less generous economic arrangements than they’d negotiate in a more competitive market.

In a statement shared by UFC, William A. Isaacson, lead counsel for UFC and partner with Paul, Weiss, said:

“We have anticipated this decision, and as we have previously communicated to Judge Boulware, we plan to appeal. This is just one step in a long legal process, and we are confident that the Court will ultimately recognize that the claims outlined in this lawsuit are legally and factually meritless. UFC’s own continued growth accompanied by the growth of other established MMA promoters and the prevalence of successful new market entrants all demonstrate the existence of a healthy and competitive MMA market which benefits athletes, promoters, and fans alike.”

The case began in 2014 and, with likely appeals, could remain in federal court for several more years.