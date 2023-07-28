Volunteer Coaches Antitrust Case Survives NCAA Motion to Dismiss

A judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss antitrust claims brought by volunteer coaches who accuse the NCAA and member schools of orchestrating a wage-fixing conspiracy.

“In drawing all inferences in plaintiffs’ favor,” Judge William Shubb of Sacramento’s federal district court wrote, “it is not implausible that plaintiffs would have been paid a salary above $0 but for the NCAA’s adoption of the bylaw.”

The coaches are challenging what they depict as the NCAA’s “$0 salary cap” policy.

Until a bylaw change that took effect this month, the NCAA (and its member schools) had limited the number of assistant coaches a school can hire while allowing for a “volunteer coach” position. This approach rendered some talented coaches to take “volunteer” gigs that resembled real jobs but with “minimal, incidental non-cash benefits.” Meanwhile, schools could, and still can, pay head and assistant coaches as much as the market dictates.

There are two related cases, Smart & Hacker v. NCAA (volunteer coaches for baseball) and Colon et al. v. NCAA (volunteer coaches for wrestling, track and field, and other sports) before Judge Shubb. The coaches insist they have suffered antitrust injury because their set compensation, $0, was below what they would have received had a school been able to pay them. They want their cases to be certified as class actions on behalf of similarly situated volunteer coaches.

The NCAA has raised several defenses, including that the coaches fail to assert their schools would have hired them as paid assistants. Their schools might have liked them as volunteers but not enough to pay them. Some of those coaches might have then not gained the career value they obtained as DI coaches.

The NCAA has also suggested the coaches could have pursued paid coaching jobs in DII, DIII, high school or the minor leagues, with the idea that those jobs are comparable.

Shubb reasoned the coaches’ antitrust allegations are plausible and thus good enough to advance past a motion to dismiss. He found it’s possible the NCAA and member schools conspired to price fix a line of coaches’ salaries to $0. Shubb also noted how the volunteer coaches plausibly insist “the large salaries received by coaches as well as the overall increase in coach salaries creates a strong inference that the Bylaw was effective.”

While Shubb advanced the antitrust claims, he granted the NCAA’s motion to dismiss certain other claims, including those concerning injunctive relief. He noted that the volunteer coach position rule has been eliminated, so there is no potential need to compel the NCAA to change a rule. Shubb also found the coaches hadn’t given reason to believe there is a likelihood of future harm, such as the NCAA reinstituting the rule at some point.

In pretrial discovery, attorneys for the coaches can seek from schools and the NCAA emails, minutes of meetings and other materials that relate to volunteer coaches and the extent to which they were viewed as paid assistant coaches—except without the accompanying pay.