Snyder Awaits NFL Sale Vote as White Report, Lawsuits Linger

With NFL owners expected on Thursday to approve a Josh Harris-led bid to buy the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion, departing billionaire owner Daniel Snyder will soon become even wealthier.

But all the money in the world won’t extinguish Snyder’s complicated set of legal issues.

Like former President and fellow billionaire Donald Trump—who faces 71 state and federal criminal charges, with possibly more on the way—Snyder could be pursued in court for past actions.

Snyder’s greatest concern is likely an investigation by U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia. Unlike Snyder’s other legal issues, a prosecutorial probe can lead to criminal charges.

Last fall it was reported the feds are examining several layers of financial issues related to the team. Among them are allegations that Commanders executives withheld millions of dollars in security deposits from customers, used multiple sets of books and accounting practices to conceal revenue from sharing obligations with the league and duped ticket-holders into believing cheaper seats were sold out so they’d buy more expensive seats.

Snyder, who ran the team with his wife Tanya, could be held accountable for actions undertaken by team executives and employees, particularly if there is evidence or testimony showing they acted at his direction.

The scope of the federal investigation is unknown, but when investigators find signs of wrongdoing, they usually keep digging.

Earlier this year ESPN reported that Snyder used a “secret” $55 million loan from Bank of America to buy out three limited partners in 2021. He also allegedly charged the team (which he owns) to place its logo on his private jet.

Snyder and team spokespersons have consistently denied wrongdoing and, at times, vilified accusers as liars and propagandists. Jason Friedman, a former team ticket sales executive who in testimony has accused the team of financial improprieties, recently sued the Commanders for defamation.

Federal investigations move at their own pace; there is no set schedule for if or when charges might be brought. Federal investigations are also conducted outside of public purview.

Should the government seek federal charges, it would likely use the grand jury process. Prosecutors run the grand jury process, which is conducted in secret and can last 18 months or longer. Prosecutors present evidence to between 16 and 23 grand jurors, with 12 needed to support an indictment.

The range of possible charges includes:

Conspiracy—carrying out a group plan to break the law.

Racketeering—running an illegal enterprise that presents itself to the public as law-abiding.

Wire fraud—using technology to further financial wrongdoing.

Bank fraud—if Snyder or is behalf others on used illegal acts to gain a loan.

Even if Snyder isn’t the target of the investigation, he would be a witness; that means he would potentially be required to testify and share emails and other relevant evidence. One pragmatic risk for Snyder is that he is no longer in charge of employees who might be inclined to deflect blame onto others—including an ex-boss.

As of this writing, the NFL has not released an investigative report drafted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White regarding Snyder and the team. White’s investigation initially focused on allegations by former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston that Snyder made unwanted physical contact and advances, but reportedly morphed into a broader probe into financial practices and workplace misconduct. Snyder, who insists he is innocent, reportedly refused to meet with White.

The NFL did not release a prior report reflecting an investigation by former federal prosecutor Beth Wilkinson into allegations of sexual harassment against Commanders executives (the Wilkinson investigation led to the league fining the team $10 million). The league, whose ability to lawfully release information is complicated by non-disclosure agreements, faced harsh criticism from attorneys of the accusers, members of Congress and media personalities for what was depicted as a lack of transparency.

But with Snyder a former owner, the NFL could be more inclined to release the White report—or at least portions of it. The release could build goodwill for the league. It might also prove legally advantageous: the NFL could more convincingly claim to have acted responsibly if it publicly acknowledges the wrongdoing of a team or owner. Snyder, meanwhile, could face years of litigation over allegations he and other Commanders officials partook in the mistreatment of women in their workplace.

Snyder is also connected to the District of Columbia’s lawsuit against the team and commissioner Roger Goodell over alleged collusion to deceive consumers about the team’s wrongdoing. In April, the team and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb reached a settlement in a case involving the failure of the team to return ticket holders’ deposits.

There’s also Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL and Goodell for interference and negligence. The case concerns the leaking of racist, sexist and homophobic emails sent by Gruden to then-Washington president Bruce Allen in 2011. Snyder and Goodell both deny being the leakers, and both could be compelled to provide sworn testimony and share evidence as part of the litigation. Snyder has sought indemnification from the league over the prospect that each owner would have to pay Gruden in a potential settlement; regardless of any indemnification agreement between Snyder and the NFL, a judge could compel him to participate in the case.

Snyder’s physical whereabouts as a former owner are also part of the legal puzzle. The Maryland native has recently described England as his “usual” place of residence, and, as tracked on Twitter, his yacht is often in far-off places.

Last summer Snyder cited his time in Israel as a reason to delay testifying before Congress. The less time Snyder spends in the U.S., the harder it will be for courts to compel him to cooperate in litigation.