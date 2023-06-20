WWE Antitrust Suit Advances Amid Monopoly Accusation

Last Thursday, a federal judge in California found merit in the claim that WWE has acquired and abused monopoly power.

Judge Edward Davila ruled that a complaint filed by Major League Wrestling (MLW) adequately explained antitrust accusations over WWE’s handling of media rights. The case will now advance to pretrial discovery where evidence and testimony will be collected and—potentially—reveal insider information about the economics of WWE and pro wrestling.

On the surface, pro wrestling seems like a competitive industry. WWE and MLW compete with other promotions, including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Women of Wrestling, Ring of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance, for distribution and fans in the U.S.

But as MLW tells it, WWE has scripted the match so no other promotion has a credible opportunity.

MLW accuses WWE of capturing a whopping 92% of revenue generated by the sale of media rights for pro wrestling programming and abusing exclusionary provisions in contracts with wrestlers, TV networks and venues to foreclose competition.

Launched in 2002, MLW is worried that it will lose its cable deal with Reelz, which recently announced a distribution deal with NBC-owned streaming service Peacock. WWE has a deal with NBC, and MLW says WWE “has exclusivity” in the applicable category of wrestling content on Peacock. MLW asserts that such exclusivity clauses and WWE’s deals with Fox and NBC, deny MLW and other promotions a chance to access top media platforms.

MLW also accuses WWE of “actively interfering” with its potential media rights deals. For example, in 2021, MLW says WWE pressured VICE TV, which agreed to air MLW archival content, to refrain from airing new MLW content. MLW also says WWE pressured Tubi, a Fox-owned streaming service, to cut ties with MLW.

Further, the suit portrays WWE as restricting “competitors’ access to both distributors and content creation inputs,” contractually blocking access to Madison Square Garden and other marquee venues and telling “wrestling performers that it will never hire them again if they work with MLW.”.

WWE flatly denies any wrongdoing and argues MLW fails to articulate a plausible theory of illegal acts.

Pro wrestling programming, WWE contends, is not so unique that TV networks lack “reasonably interchangeable content alternatives.” WWE says relatively few media platforms airing pro wrestling signals that TV networks and streaming services “view other content” as alternatives.

Davila disagreed, underscoring how MLW distinguished the market for pro wrestling from possible alternatives.

Drawing from MLW’s complaint, the judge described pro wrestling promotions as offering a unique form of “sports entertainment” that blends theatrics, storytelling and athletic performance. Davila cited industry insiders who characterize wrestling broadcasts as comprising a “niche market segment distinct from comedy, drama, reality, news, or sports shows.” The audience is also different. While viewers of pro wrestling skew toward men in the 35 to 44 age range, the “general audience watching prescheduled television shows on national channels” tends to skew toward women over the age of 65.

Davila also wasn’t persuaded by WWE regarding monopoly power, which under antitrust law refers to the power to control prices or exclude competition. WWE argues that Fox, NBC and other media rights purchasers—not wrestling promotions—effectively control the media market for pro wrestling. After all, even MLW claims that 85% of WWE’s revenue derives from media rights agreements, which WWE sees as a concession that it depends on media rights purchasers rather than the other way around.

But Davila found more relevant MLW’s claim that WWE captures 92% of revenue generated by the sale of wrestling media rights as “sufficient to show dominance in the market.” The judge also emphasized MLW’s allegations that WWE has erected exclusionary contracts and other “barriers to entry” as possible grounds for finding monopoly power.

Whether MLW’s factual allegations are supported by evidence and testimony remains to be seen. Davila only evaluated whether the allegations provide a plausible antitrust case. MLW still has the burden of proof.

WWE can, and will, attempt to rebut MLW’s factual and legal assertions. Expect WWE to promote alternative data that depict the media rights market for pro wrestling as robustly competitive. For example, AEW is owned by billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son, Tony. AEW also airs on TBS, TNT and YouTube. It seemingly has the economic wherewithal to effectively compete with WWE.

Still, if WWE expected an early round knockout in the antitrust suit, it’s headed back to its corner disappointed. And unless WWE settles with MLW out of court, it may need to reveal information it would prefer to keep private.