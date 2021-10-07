Feds Charge 18 Former NBA Players in Health Care Fraud Case

The group includes former Celtic Glen Davis, who allegedly schemed to claim that he received crowns on eight teeth at a dental office in Beverly Hills for $27,000.

Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with federal felony offense of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, in addition to a charge for aggravated identity theft. The players are accused of submitting false invoices to health care providers in a scheme to defraud the collectively bargained Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, which is intended to provide financial benefits to retired players who have legitimate and serious health issues.

The charges are detailed in a 32-page indictment filed by U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in the Southern District of New York. A conviction on the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while aggravated ID theft carries a two-year sentence.

Terrence Williams, who played for the Nets, is accused of emailing false and fraudulent dental office emails for a group of players, including Ruben Patterson, Glen Davis and Jamario Moon, in 2018 and 2019. Williams is accused of taking kickbacks from the players, whom prosecutors describe as his co-conspirators.

According to the government, the invoices showed, for example, that former NBA player Greg Smith received IV sedation and endodontic therapy (root canals) and crowns on eight teeth while he was out of the country, traveling to Taiwan. In fact, box scores showed he played for the 2018 Bank of Taiwan basketball team while he was allegedly receiving dental services.

Davis, who played for the Celtics, allegedly schemed to claim that he received crowns on eight teeth at a dental office in Beverly Hills for $27,000. The government claims he wasn’t in California on that date and says flight records show that Davis took a flight from Las Vegas to Paris. The indictment references geolocation data taken from Davis’s cellphone. According to Basketball Reference, Davis earned $34.4 million in his eight-year NBA career from 2007 to 2015.

The players will have an opportunity to defend themselves and challenge the accusations.