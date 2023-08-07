Fanatics Strikes Back at Panini With Federal Trading-Card Lawsuit

Four days after Panini sued Fanatics in a Florida federal court for alleged antitrust violations, Fanatics on Monday sued Panini in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for unfair competition, tortious interference and breach of good faith.

Fanatics blasts Panini as “trying to undermine its competitor through unfair tactics so that it may continue to treat its American subsidiary as an ATM serving its private owners in Italy” and as showing “ineptitude” through unwise decisions.

The dueling lawsuits escalate the companies’ fight over control in the red-hot U.S. trading card market, which has grown in value since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The relationship between Panini and Fanatics has been strained since Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin went public with his desire to make trading cards one of his company’s major verticals, alongside sports betting and the core merchandise business. The first part of that plan was unveiled in August 2021, when Fanatics secured long-term exclusive licenses from the NBA, NBPA, MLB, MLBPA and NFLPA, all of which were previously held by either Topps or Panini. The company later secured NFL rights as well.

That surprise move, which came before the company had printed or sold a single card, scuttled a planned SPAC acquisition of Topps, and derailed another potential SPAC deal for Panini. Five months later, Fanatics bought Topps for $500 million, a price that ended up being less than a third of $1.6 billion originally proposed in the company’s SPAC talks.

The deals put Fanatics in direct competition with Panini, Topps’ main U.S. competitor, whose partners include the UFC, WWE, FIFA, LaLiga and various college sports entities. (Panini is still currently working with the NBA, NBPA, NFL and NFLPA, though those licenses will move to Fanatics in the next few years.) The company, headquartered in Modena, Italy, maintains an international business that is likely less affected by Fanatics’ entry.

Rubin is taking a similar approach with Fanatics’ trading-card business that he took with its merchandise vertical, which is the world’s largest seller of officially licensed sports merchandise. That playbook includes acquiring as many exclusive rights as possible, using existing relationships to deepen the scope of the company’s product and services, and cutting the leagues and unions in as equity partners. Fanatics owns the large majority of the equity in the trading-card venture, but its current and future sports partners are also part-owners.

As Panini tells it, Fanatics’ use of exclusive agreements comprises unlawful conduct under antitrust law, since those deals “foreclose competition entirely in the markets for new MLB player trading cards, new NBA player trading cards and new NFL player trading cards.” Making matters worse, Panini asserts, Fanatics is “unproven,” and there are “high barriers” for entry into the trading card market as only major pro leagues “offer the volume necessary to be a significant competitor.”

Panini warns that it is not the only victim. “The kid on the playground will have less options to buy trading cards after school in retail stores,” the company contends. Panini says if Fanatics’ “monopolistic control” isn’t held illegal, “consumers will suffer, prices will rise, quality will fall, and innovation will be stifled.”

In its 101-pagecomplaint, Fanatics presents an entirely different narration of events.

Fanatics says it is “the innovative disruptor” taking on “the stagnant, long-time incumbent” in Panini. Fanatics contends its success in signing exclusive deals with pro leagues is a function of the market in action.

To that end, Fanatics boasts how a “track record as a proven partner” naturally appeals to leagues, especially when juxtaposed with Panini’s supposed “embarrassing track record of dismal customer service … egregious quality control issues, shoddy product offerings, and pervasive underinvestment.”

Fanatics also charges that Panini has broken the law, including by “threatening” current and former employees with frivolous litigation should they join Fanatics. Fanatics says it has suffered economic harm on account of Panini’s alleged scare tactics. Talented and experienced individuals who would otherwise wish to join Fanatics are allegedly deterred.

Panini is also accused of deceptive negotiations—including through “inflated financial projections”—with Fanatics, which says it “missed out on hundreds of millions in revenue and earnings from competing licenses with NBA players and pre-draft NFL rookies.” These negotiations, Fanatics contends, were about a potential deal for Fanatics to take over the Panini licenses earlier than originally planned.

Fanatics also takes the unusual step of including in its complaint 33 pages of social media screenshots of people criticizing—sometimes profanely—Panini for suing Fanatics. Fanatics suggests consumers see through Panini’s veneer, as Panini encountered “a sea of criticism” from individuals who express “dismay and incredulity at Panini’s arrogant (and dubious) self-characterization.”

The litigation could have implications for the sports industry beyond trading cards. Leagues and companies have long used exclusive agreements. Electronic Arts, for example, has the exclusive right to publish NFL video games using real NFL players. Nike, meanwhile, has the exclusive right to provide NFL teams with uniform and sideline apparel. The compatibility of exclusive contracts with antitrust law has long been a source of controversy and debate given their potential adverse impact on competition, prices and innovation.