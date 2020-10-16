MLB And Hyperice Develop Strategic Injury Recovery Partnership

Major League Baseball has struck a multi-year strategic partnership with injury recovery technology company Hyperice. San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will serve as the company’s newest spokesman, Hyperice added Friday in announcing the pact.

The deal will include an investment by MLB in Hyperice’s percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology. As an element of the partnership, Hyperice and MLB will work together with club medical, athletic training, and strength and conditioning professionals.

“This multi-year partnership with MLB represents our collective commitment and vision to prioritize player health and optimize performance league-wide,” said Hyperice chief executive Jim Huether. “Now, for the first time ever, MLB athletes will have real-time access to cutting-edge recovery technology on the field, in the dugouts and in bullpens. Together, we plan to elevate the in-game experience for future generations of baseball.”

Tatis, who has used Hyperice recovery and mobility products since he entered the league in 2018, is the first MLB athlete to join the company as an ambassador and investor. Tatis hit .277 this year with 17 homers and 45 RBIs, leading the Padres into the playoffs for the first time since 2006 during this season that was shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Hyperice family. I’ve always been a fan of their recovery products and have been using them to help keep me on the field,” Tatis Jr. said. “They are the best in the business, and I’m honored to be part of their journey.”

Tatis Jr. joins an All-Star lineup of investors announced last week, including Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Naomi Osaka, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young.

“Hyperice is one of the most innovative companies in sports today and many baseball players already use their products, making them an ideal strategic partner,” Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer said. “Hyperice’s innovative products can play an important role in player recovery, which is especially relevant in an everyday sport like baseball. We look forward to working alongside Hyperice as they continue to grow, supporting our players and teams for the rest of the postseason and years to come.”