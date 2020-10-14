A Match Made in 2020: MLB Announces Partnership with Lysol

As baseball season heads to a conclusion, Major League Baseball and RB, the makers of Lysol, have announced a multi-year partnership. The deal will focus on disinfection protocols inside of ballparks, community outreach initiatives and other Lysol Professional Solutions.

The partnership will look to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 that occurred during the shortened 60-game season. Teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies were forced to postpone games after players or staff tested positive for the virus.

In response to the outbreaks, MLB strengthened its COVID-19 protocols. Players, staff and umpires were required to wear face coverings everywhere except when players were on the field. Clubs reduced the size of traveling parties to essential personnel only. Teams were prohibited from visiting places where large groups gathered, such as malls, lounges or bars, and the league even went so far as to ban talking while eating and drinking on planes.

To that end, the partnership between MLB and a well-known disinfectant made for an ideal match.

“The addition of Lysol’s expertise and disinfecting products will help further strengthen efforts to create a safe environment to play Major League Baseball,” Jon Coyles, MLB Vice President, Drug, Health and Safety Programs, said in a statement. “As a brand that is synonymous with cleanliness, the Lysol brand will be an important partner in our management of the evolving pandemic as well as in amplifying health and safety messages around baseball.”

Safety and hygiene deals have newfound prominence this year. In the NFL, the Carolina Panthers have integrated Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings to track air quality and provide masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes for visiting fans and staff. And in the NHL, the New York Islanders inked a 10-year founding sponsorship deal with Northwell Health to develop a thorough health and safety program for their new arena, set to open in 2021.