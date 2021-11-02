Skip to main content
Braves CEO Derek Schiller Talks World Series and Business on SporticoLive

Eric Jackson
Atlanta Braves CEO Derek Schiller Talks
Atlanta Braves CEO Derek Schiller joins SporticoLive to talk about the team's World Series run, pandemic recovery and the business of baseball. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of capturing their first World Series title since 1995. Sportico’s Eric Jackson recently caught up with Braves CEO and president Derek Schiller to talk about the franchise’s improbable midseason turnaround, superstitions, and how increased off-the-field business in 2021 steered the Liberty Media-owned club back to the Fall Classic for the first time in 22 years.

The Braves take on the Astros in Houston on Tuesday night with a 3-2 World Series lead and a potential Game 7 on Wednesday.

