MLB’s Angels Announce Arte Moreno Is Exploring Sale of Team

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that owner Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the team.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement released by the club. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players and business partners.”



The Angels will retain Galatioto Sports Partners to manage the sale, which was first reported by The Athletic. The team was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in Sportico‘s latest MLB valuations, good for eighth in the league.

(This story has corrected the Angels’ valuation ranking to eighth, and not sixth, in the third paragraph.)