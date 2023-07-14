Mets’ Verlander May Be MLB’s Next, and Last, 300 Game Winner

It has been 14 years since Randy Johnson became the last Major League pitcher to record his 300th victory, and Justin Verlander knows the score. At 247 wins, heading into the season’s unofficial second half after the All-Star break, the New York Mets right-hander knows it will take about another five years for him to join that exclusive 300 club, if he does it at all.

“It’s definitely still possible,” Verlander, who has only three wins in 12 starts so far in his first year with the Mets, said in a recent interview.

Verlander has always understood his place in baseball history, and he wants to keep playing as long as he can. He’s 40 years old in his 18th season, and knows Johnson was 45 when he limped to his 300th win at the newly opened Nationals Park in Washington on June 4, 2009.

“Look, it’s not the reason I’m still pitching, but I’d love to do it,” Verlander said. “I love the game. But, it’s simple math. I need 15 more a year, for what, three more years? If I play five or six more years, I should get there. I’m just trying to extend my window as long as possible and still be good. If I play until I’m 45 or 46, it’s still very plausible.”

Johnson was pitching for the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a makeup doubleheader on a cool and rainy afternoon at Washington. It was the middle of his 22nd and final big-league season. He was the 24th pitcher and sixth left-hander to reach that vaunted plateau, finishing with 303. Everyone wondered at the time if there would be any others.

Verlander may be that other, and perhaps the last to even have a shot at it. We had discussed this topic in his waning Detroit years, well before he was traded to Houston late in the 2017 season. His dual goals then were to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and to win 300 games.

The Hall of Fame pursuit is done—he has a clear path to Cooperstown five years after he retires, putting him atop a short list of current starters with the same potential: Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Max Scherzer.

This was before Verlander missed practically two seasons—2020 and 2021–with the Astros after Tommy John surgery, sandwiched between a pair of American League Cy Young Award-winning seasons when he notched 21 wins in 2019 and 18 more last year. That’s put him squarely on the path to 300.

Since he turned 33, Verlander has won 105 games. In an era of five-inning starters, Verlander is still making nearly six innings a start. After suffering through a sore muscle in his right shoulder, which delayed the start of his current season until May 4, Verlander has made four starts of seven innings or more and one of eight innings.

He still prides himself for his physical conditioning and stability.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this game,” Verlander said. “The way I relate it to is running a marathon and training your ass off for a marathon. What a disservice it would be to quit a few miles before the end after all the work I’ve put in. I’ve always said they’re going to have to claw the ball away from me.”

Verlander added that he’s not going to make a fool of himself, but much like Tony Gwynn single-mindedly pursuing his dream of 3,000 hits—he finished with 3,141—his eye is very much on 300 wins.

Johnson was the fourth pitcher of his era to reach 300, following Roger Clemens in 2003, Greg Maddux in 2004 and Tom Glavine in 2007. Maddux, at 355, had the most of that generation, one more than Clemens. Glavine finished at 305.

As baseball has evolved, it has become increasingly difficult for pitchers to pile up wins. Cy Young tops the all-time list with 511, and as Johnson said the day he pitched six innings and bruised his shoulder diving after a grounder to reach 300: “I only have 211 more to catch Cy Young.”

These days, the way bullpens are used puts a completely different emphasis on how starters earn wins. Johnson, for instance, had 100 complete games in his 22-year career, while Verlander has 26 total. The further a starter pitches into a game the better chance he has to earn a win; that has never changed. What’s changed is that multiple relievers finish games, making it harder for the starter to record a win.

Verlander has averaged almost seven innings a start through his 494 career starts. With gray hair now around the temples, the question becomes how long he will be able to do that into his 40s.

He sees at least one development that may aid him in his quest. “The analytics are starting to catch up with the hitters,” Verlander said. “Before now, it’s been all about how to beat the pitchers.”

Among active players, Greinke is the next closest to 300 at 224 victories, but he’s 39 and near the end of his career. Scherzer, 38, Verlander’s teammate again with the Mets as they were in Detroit, has 209. They are both earning $43.3 million this year to play for the Mets, Verlander on the first year of a two-year deal.

Verlander knows he’s probably the last pitcher with a chance. “When I reach 250 it might be the last one for a long time,” Verlander said. “It would be really cool to reach 300.”