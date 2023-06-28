Mets’ Cohen Airs Frustrations Over Losses on Field and Balance Sheet

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said Wednesday he supports his current baseball management crew of general manager Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter at least for the time being, but is still very much in the market for a club president and chief executive and a president of baseball operations.

“Otherwise, we’re in good shape,” he said sarcastically during a media conference at Citi Field prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cohen, in his third season of running the club after buying it from the Wilpon family for $2.4 billion, said he’s been scouring the market for the right people and is not going to rush to make those hires. He said Eppler is aware he wants another veteran mind to be working above him.

“I’ve been very patient,” Cohen said. “If you want to hire great talent they just don’t show up. I don’t want to make a mistake.”

The 67-year-old called the current state of the Mets “incredibly frustrating” and added he’s losing money on his attempt to win the World Series for only the third time in Mets history and first since 1986. Cohen declined to define the amount of those losses.

Cohen has assembled a Major League Baseball-record $344.2 million player payroll, with veteran pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander making $43.3 million each. And for all that money the Mets are 36-43 and sit 16 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and 8 1/2 games in arrears of the last of three NL Wild Card spots.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable for the long term to be losing the type of money I’m losing,” he said. “It’s a lot to ask. And frankly, we’ll figure that out as we go. I certainly have the wherewithal to do it. It’s just a question of how long.”

Cohen said that because of those losses not to expect the Mets to be active at the trade deadline. Scherzer and Verlander are not available.

“I’m not adding,” he said. “We’re not playing well. It’s terrible. It’s not what I expected.”

Cohen said there’s still time to turn the season around.

“All is not lost yet, but it’s getting late,” he said. “It’s on the players. I can’t pitch, and I can’t hit. We’ll see how it goes.”

About all the money spent in the offseason to build the team, Cohen said in hindsight he’d rather not have poured that many dollars into the roster had he known the results. But he didn’t have that luxury. The Mets had to go out and get pitching.

“We hadn’t developed any pitching, and that was shocking,” he said. “Pitching is very expensive. That’s why we are where we are. Free agency is really expensive. If you want to fill a team through free agency that’s what it costs. Developing your own players is hard work.”