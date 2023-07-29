Mets Trade Scherzer to Rangers, Cutting Salary Amid Losses

Barely a month after New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said he wasn’t inclined to break up his high-paid, under achieving team, the hammer dropped on Saturday as right-hander Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers for top prospect infielder Luisangel Acuna.

The deal was contingent on Scherzer waiving his no-trade clause, and though several outlets reported he had done so, a Rangers spokesman wouldn’t confirm the deal. The Rangers were in the process of losing to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Before the game, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told several members of the media in the visiting dugout he also had nothing to report.

Cohen said during a press conference on June 28 at Citi Field that though he was disappointed with the play of his team, the Mets wouldn’t be active at the trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

“I’m not adding,” he said. “We’re not playing well. It’s terrible. It’s not what I expected.”

Since then, the Mets’ season hasn’t gotten any better. Heading into Saturday’s action, the Mets, at 49-54, trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East by 17 games. They were also 6 1/2 games out of the last of three NL Wild Card spots with four teams ahead of them.

The Mets also traded veteran closer David Robertson on Thursday to the Miami Marlins, one of the teams ahead of them in the race for the Wild Card, for a couple of prospects.

Cohen had assembled a Major League Baseball-record $344.2 million player payroll, with veteran pitchers Scherzer and Justin Verlander making $43.3 million each. That figure was also a record for an average salary per season.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable for the long term to be losing the type of money I’m losing,” Cohen said at the time. “It’s a lot to ask. And frankly, we’ll figure that out as we go. I certainly have the wherewithal to do it. It’s just a question of how long.”

Scherzer, 39, leaves the Mets with a 9-4 record and 4.01 ERA in 19 starts. It’s his fourth team since Washington traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline. He pitched well for the Dodgers during that regular season, but flamed out in the playoffs and was not available in the NL Championship Series because of right arm fatigue after throwing only 4 1/3 innings in a Game 2 loss to the Braves.

He then joined the Mets as a free agent, signing a two-year contract with a player option for the 2024 season worth a total of $130 million. According to Spotrac, Scherzer has now exercised that option in approving the move to the Rangers.

Last year, Scherzer was hapless in a Game 1 Wild Card round loss at home to the Padres. The Mets lost that series in three games at home. Scherzer allowed all seven runs in a 7-1 loss and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. Afterwards, there was speculation that Scherzer had been pitching through an injury.

The Rangers hope Scherzer will stabilize a rotation that has suffered its share of elbow injuries, most notably to Jacob deGrom and very recently Nathan Eovaldi. The right-handed deGrom, who left the Mets and signed a five-year, $185 million contract as a free agent this past offseason, just had his second Tommy John ligament replacement surgery and is out until well into next season. Eovaldi, who’s already had a pair of Tommy John surgeries, is being held back from his next start because of what Bochy characterized Saturday as a sore elbow.

The Rangers, at 60-44, went into action Saturday leading defending World Series champion Houston by two games in the American League West. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.