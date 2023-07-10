MLB Draft 2023: Signing Bonus Slot Values for First Round Picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU pitcher Paul Skenes Sunday night with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. His teammate, outfielder Dylan Crews, was picked second by the Nationals, just two weeks after LSU won the College World Series. It was the first time that teammates were chosen with the first two picks in the draft.

Pittsburgh secured the top draft choice in December by winning baseball’s first ever Draft Lottery, and now Skenes is in line for a signing bonus of $9 million or more. The “slot value” of the No. 1 selection this year is $9.72 million, but teams have wiggle room at what terms they ultimately sign their players. Last year’s top pick by the Orioles, Jackson Holliday, received a $8.19 million bonus, 10% lower than the $9.05 million slot value.

MLB introduced draft slot values and bonus pools in 2012 as part of the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. Like rookie contract caps in the NBA and NFL, the idea was to restrict how much younger players could receive, allowing more dollars to flow to veterans. The theory clearly works in the NFL and NBA, which both have salary caps, meaning teams spend the same amount, apart from a few outliers in the NBA. In baseball, it’s not as linear; for example, the Mets’ payroll this year is six times that of the A’s—eight times, if you include the Mets’ luxury tax bill.

The NFL and NBA compensation systems for draft picks ties contracts to their league’s respective salary caps. Bryce Young should earn $38 million over the next four years from the Panthers, including a $24.6 million signing bonus. Victor Wembanyama signed a four-year contract with the Spurs worth $55 million.

NFL teams have the option to sign first round picks below their draft slot amount but never do. NBA teams can sign first-rounders to contracts that range from 80% to 120% of their slot value, but the agreements are almost always at the max level.

The MLB deals require some negotiation. Every pick in the first 10 rounds is assigned a slot value, and a team’s total bonus pool is the sum of those slot values. The Pirates have the highest pool this year at $16.2 million; the Phillies rank last at $5.2 million after forfeiting their second and fifth round picks for signing Trea Turner as a free agent. When teams can secure players below their slot values, it frees up more room to go over slot to sign a high school player who might choose college over a smaller signing bonus. Those negotiations sometimes happen before draft night.

Players selected after the 10th round can be signed for up to $125,000 without the bonus being applied toward the pool allotment, but anything over $125,000 is part of the pool. The Orioles gave 17th round pick Carter Young a $1.325 million bonus in 2022.

Last year, only three picks in the first 10 rounds didn’t sign a deal. Kumar Rocker is the only first round pick during the past four drafts to not reach an agreement. The Mets offered a $6 million bonus but pulled the offer when he failed a post-draft physical. The Rangers gave the pitcher a $5.2 million bonus the following year, $2.4 million below his slot value as the third pick in the 2022 draft.

The total 2023 bonus pool for the 30 teams is $307 million, up 9.8% from the prior year. Teams often exceed their bonus allotment but never by more than 5% where the penalty is simply a 75% tax on any overage. Teams face a steeper penalty at higher thresholds, including the loss of draft picks. Spending 5% to 10% above the bonus pool threshold costs a first round pick, and the penalty reaches two first round picks at 15%.

Baseball players receive small salaries while in the minor leagues that are almost always less than $40,000 per year. The minimum annual salary at the major league level is $720,000 in 2023.

The draft continues Monday afternoon with rounds three through 10 and concludes on Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.