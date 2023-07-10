MLB’s First Half of 2023 Provides a Glimpse Into a Bright Future

Today’s guest columnist is Robert D. Manfred Jr., commissioner of Baseball.

I have watched baseball all my life. For more than 30 years, it has been a privilege to be a part of this great game professionally. I cannot recall a better first half than what we have enjoyed so far in 2023. The memories of these first few months are a huge credit to the talents and dedication of our players. And the success of the beginning of 2023 is a glimpse into what we can accomplish when we listen to our fans, take hold of the future together, and broaden the game’s reach—in our homes, through our devices, and across our global communities.

This run of success started with a thrilling World Baseball Classic, which ended with an epic battle between Angels teammates and two of the game’s greats—Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The passion of the players and the crowds produced a truly memorable tournament. The Classic showcased that baseball is a global game and MLB is proud to embrace the sport’s culture in different parts of the world. An important piece of the game’s growth will stem from continuing the tournament in 2026 along with consistently showcasing MLB games in locations around the world.

The excitement continued on Opening Day, which marked the formal introduction of our rule changes. The effects were immediately clear: a quicker pace, runners being more aggressive on the base paths, and infielders showing off their range. Since Day 1, the new rules have worked as intended, delivering more of what fans wanted. A welcome benefit is that parents have told me that they can take their kids to games during the school year and that they can now stay until the last pitch of the game has been thrown. When families are enjoying the ninth inning together, that’s a great outcome for our sport.

The rules changes returned the game to its most dynamic and best form. We are back to watching the most skilled athletes in the world utilize the full breadth of their athletic abilities. We have been thrilled by Ohtani’s unprecedented two-way performances and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s athleticism and all-around play. None of the success would be possible without our great players, who adjusted quickly and provided valuable feedback that helped us fine-tune the rules. I do not believe unilateral implementation of this approach would have been as effective as the joint process that led to these changes. I hope that this will serve as a model for how we can collectively grow our sport.

The 2023 version of our game has generated broad support from both loyal and casual fans alike. The numbers at the turnstiles back it up. On Father’s Day, more than 603,000 fans attended games, marking our best Sunday since 2008. Less than a week later, we had our best Saturday attendance since 2015. London Stadium was sold out for two games, with the UK’s sports fans embracing a look at our American pastime. In all, our attendance is running 8% ahead of the same point last season, and we are seeing similar turnout in Minor League Baseball. I’m thankful that the new rules, coupled with this season’s debut of a more balanced and national schedule, have been embraced by our fans. They are the ones who drove this process, and it is their enthusiasm that means the most.

While we improve the game on the field, we will also continue to innovate away from it. Tomorrow night’s All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on FOX will include the use of drone cameras for the first time in the event’s history, capturing new perspectives for our fans. We will continue to have in-game interviews with players while they are in the field, access that is unique to baseball and brings fans closer to the game and its stars. Continually showing the sport and our players in new ways, coupled with the game’s crispness brought about by the rule changes, has helped drive viewership growth for our national broadcast partners, record streaming numbers, and increases across our social media platforms.

All the momentum of this season will create significant opportunities to expand the game’s impact in our communities going forward. As an everyday game, we are fortunate to have a prominent place in the lives of our fans. Our new MLB Together platform drives support for meaningful community improvement initiatives and awareness for the important causes supported by our game. As one powerful example, last month’s Lou Gehrig Day festivities brought the ALS community together and highlighted the need for additional funding to combat this terrible disease. I’m grateful that our work has been recognized by those outside of sports, such as TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies list.

The game on display each day has never felt better or more vibrant to me because of the steps we have taken to listen to our fans and to highlight our outstanding players. In addition, we will continue to take innovative approaches to game presentation and bolster our effort to expand baseball’s reach both domestically and internationally. Energized by the excitement across the Major League Baseball fan base, I have never been more optimistic about the vision of our game’s future as we enjoy this year’s All-Star celebrations.

Manfred, Major League Baseball’s 10th commissioner, has held the position since 2015.