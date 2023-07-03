Rays Thriving On the Field Despite Continuing Ballpark Issues

They are a low revenue, low payroll team without a new ballpark to play in when their current lease expires. The franchise could be relocated or sold. That’s all to be determined. They are not the Oakland A’s, the worst team in MLB, which might be on its way to Las Vegas.

They are the Tampa Bay Rays, who at 57-30 maintain the best record in baseball and lead the tough, big spending American League East.

With all the tumult surrounding the franchise, the people who assemble the team shut out the noise.

“The baseball operations group just tries to throw the best team on the field and show up where we’re told,” Peter Bendix, the club’s general manager, said when asked about the stadium issue in an interview this past week.

“That’s not our area. There’s nothing we can do about it. That’s not our job. That’s not our specialty.”

The Rays have long been plagued by the same problems that have the A’s on the verge of leaving Oakland. For years, the team has tried to initiate new ballpark projects in several locations around the Tampa Bay Area ahead of the expiration of its lease at Tropicana Field in 2027. They even tried a novel “twin cities” approach, proposing to split each home season between Montreal and Tampa, a concept that was ultimately rejected by MLB.

Owner Stu Sternberg said recently he suspects the team will build a ballpark to stay in the area and that he also plans on remaining in control. But when he had a chance to build a $900 million ballpark on the Tampa side of the bay in 2018, Sternberg scuttled the project. Hillsborough County came up with public funds to support 50% of the deal. Sternberg wanted more. When officials balked, Sternberg walked away.

What followed was the Montreal fiasco. Now, a new ballpark project has been priced at $1.2 billion. One of the potential sites is the land in St. Petersburg where the team currently plays, heretofore a nonstarter because of the history. Even with an exciting team that’s poised to make the playoffs, the Rays are drawing a 27th-in-MLB average of 17,260 to the Trop, which is about par for their attendance in the dome for 25 of the 26 years they’ve played there.

Any site will take tax dollars and private equity to build. The question, just like it was four years ago, is where all that money is going to come from? Sternberg said before the season started he expects the matter to be resolved by the end of the year. The clock, like Oakland’s, is very much ticking.

The difference between the 23-63 A’s and Rays is that Sternberg hasn’t allowed baseball operations to crumble in the midst of all this financial chaos. The Rays are the real Moneyball team, having made the most from the least of any team in baseball. Since expanding into the league with the D-backs in time for the 1998 season, the Rays have had an average payroll of just $60 million.

This year, they’ve put together a talented squad with a $76.6 million payroll, the third lowest in MLB, just ahead of the fledgling Baltimore Orioles and A’s. The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have combined this year to spend $673 million on players yet are well behind the Rays in the AL East standings.

“The front office is very smart,” said Evan Longoria, a long-time Rays star third baseman who’s now excelling in a part-time role for the D-backs. “They’ve got a formula they use to target guys. Most of them come through their system.”

The formula is simple: Draft and develop good players in the minors and bring them to the big club. When they get toward six years of service and free agency, trade those players and bring up others to replace them. The Rays broke that mold a little recently by signing young shortstop Wander Franco to an 11-year, $182 million contract. They also signed free agent pitcher Zach Eflin away from the Philadelphia Phillies for three years, $40 million. But other than the top six players, the rest of the roster is making under $3 million each. Randy Arozarena, a starting outfielder on the American League All-Star team, is at $4.2 million.

That formula has led to the Rays reaching the World Series twice—losses in 2008 and 2020—and making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

A lot of that success comes from stability and good hiring. Sternberg is only the club’s second owner. There have been three recent presidents of baseball operations and in the dugout the team has been run by either Joe Maddon or Kevin Cash since the 2006 season. Cash, one of the brightest managers in the game, has been at the helm since 2015.

Bendix said the glue to it all has been Sternberg, the same guy who can’t seem to figure out the ballpark situation. Bendix started as an intern and has worked under Andrew Friedman and Erik Neander, ascending through the ranks to the GM slot.

“The continuity and just the people in our organization are fantastic,” Bendix said. “That breeds growth and trust. It’s had a huge impact on my career. It allows buy-in and the ability to be wrong. And people are OK with that.”

About Sternberg, Bendix added: “He’s incredibly supportive. He’s incredibly smart. He asks great questions, but he also empowers us to make decisions and do what we think is best while challenging us along the way.”

The challenge for Sternberg is obvious. No matter how the Rays perform on the field this season, the biggest challenge will be resolving the ballpark situation, and thus the club’s future in Tampa Bay.